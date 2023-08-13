9 Most Stunning Pools Across The World

Stunning pools in the world one must visit during international trips

The world’s most exquisite pools, where luxury meets natural beauty and architectural marvels are a must-visit. From breathtaking infinity pools with stunning vistas to serene thermal pools sculpted by nature, these aquatic wonders redefine travel indulgence. Whether nestled in lush rainforests or perched high in urban skyscrapers, each pool offers a unique and unforgettable experience. These pools are more than water; they are gateways to relaxation, adventure, and the artistry of design. Dive into a realm of opulence and tranquility as you explore these captivating pools across the globe.

Six Senses Kanuhura

Six Senses Kanuhura is home to one of the largest and most iconic natural beaches in the Maldives, the resort encompasses another two white-sand private islands, one for intimate desert island dining and the other for the ultimate castaway escape. The 91 beachfront and overwater villas include 12 new Beach Retreats. These offer one to three bedrooms and private pools just steps from the ocean, spot on for families or larger groups.

Set on the iconic beach on the northern tip of Kanuhura, the new Beach Retreats lead to the Point restaurant and Sunset Point bar with a pool. In addition to offering sunset or sunrise views the pool is elegant in design, flexible in function, and provides endless ocean views of all the blue hues making it a must visit spot in the property.

Six Senses Yao Noi

Phang Nga Bay is one of the world’s most spectacular seascapes and it sets the stage for one’s magical stay at the Koh Yao Noi hotel. Just 45 minutes from Phuket, this Six Senses island resort in Thailand is as close to nature’s luxury as one can be.

The 56 elevated pool villas present personal space and use natural materials in the modern architecture, together with a beautiful island setting and excellent personalized service, supporting the Six Senses philosophy of creating exceptional experiences.

The generous main pool at the hilltop offers guests a panoramic sea view of the breathtaking Phang Nga Bay and provides them with an ultimate backdrop for capturing some Insta-worthy swimming snaps. The pool also offers guests total privacy for catching the rays.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Set in one of Dubai’s cosmopolitan destinations with stunning waterfront and skyline views, InterContinental Dubai Festival City offers an exquisite luxury experience boasting opulent rooms, top-notch dining with a Michelin-starred Chef, an award-winning SPA and renowned pool and a 4250 square metres Event Centre. Enjoy direct access to the world-class Dubai Festival City Mall and 10 minute drive to DXB Dubai International Airport.The fantastic hotel InterContinental Dubai Festival City offers one of the coolest rooftop pool experiences found in Dubai. Not only does the infinity pool come with a great view over all the boats that are cruising by outside of the hotel, there is also a transparent glass tank that hangs out from the side of the building.

Hotel Indigo, Hong Kong Island

Set in one of Hong Kong’s most cultural and historic areas; Wan Chai, Hotel Indigo is located on what was once the Queen’s Road East coastline in 1841. Wan Chai’s history has been memorialized in each of the rooms at the Hotel Indigo using décor, design, and artwork. All rooms at the Hotel Indigo feature a private bathroom, flat-screen TV, a Blu-ray player, a complimentary minibar, and a wardrobe. The hotel is perfect for travelers interested in business, nightlife, and gourmet food. You can also sip on drinks from the bar in the rooftop glass-bottom, infinity pool.You can also sip on drinks from the bar in the cantilevered rooftop glass-bottom, infinity pool, which is indeed an exhilarating experience. Overlooking the breathtaking views this pool is luxury and relaxation at its very best.

Atlantis The Royal

Unwind in a duplex cabana. See the Arabian Gulf stretch out before you as you lounge in an infinity pool set in the sky and sip on a truly exquisite cocktail. Welcome to a place meant for the very few, a place where the stunning views are only matched by an unparalleled lifestyle enjoyed by those who revel in luxury.

Allas Sea Pool

Allas Sea Pool has enlivened the city centre waterfront and claimed its place as a popular centre of seaside bathing and urban culture for Helsinki residents. The pool is now entering a new era as the sauna world opens to customers, the result of a design and construction project that has been largely completed in two years. In addition to a refreshing swimming experience, the Allas Sea Pool offers unforgettable sauna moments with sea views. Whether you’re looking for relaxation, sunbathing or live music, we offer a unique moment for you in the company of your soulmates.

Six Senses Rome

A peaceful haven nestled in the beating heart of the Eternal City, Six Senses Rome is located in the historical Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini. From Cocciopesto on the walls to the extensive presence of Travertine local stone, the reverential nod to Roman tradition is evident throughout the hotel’s 96 guest rooms and suites, with some featuring the iconic Triclinium-style marble seating on their terraces.

Known as a sanctuary of wellness, Six Senses Spa offers a holistic experience that is far from ordinary. Central to this experience are three expansive plunge pools that beautifully recreate the calidarium, tepidarium, and frigidarium, reminiscent of the 60- minute ancient Roman bathing tradition.

This beautiful 10-step thermae journey offers guests one hour of relaxation and rejuvenation and a sociable and immersive experience for balancing mind and body. It begins with hydration and balancing body temperature through a shower. The journey includes a series of experiences, starting with a Tepidarium, a Roman bath with a heated wall and benches. Next is a warm pool, followed by a sauna and steam bath for more intense heat. Guests can refresh themselves with the Ice Fountain before enjoying a Caldarium pool for tension relief. The journey also involves embracing the Frigidarium cold pool and then rebalancing with a warm shower. Finally, guests can unwind in a relaxation area on warmed loungers.

Since Finland is known for its sauna culture, sharing some suggestions below:

1. Kuopio Saana

Saana is a fell in Finnish Lapland. It is also a word in the Finnish Savo dialect and means sauna. However, Saana in the city of Kuopio is much more than a plain sauna. We do have three of those as well, but they represent only a small part of the impressive range of services we offer.

2. Löyly in Helsinki

The project started from the city of Helsinki initiative. Hernesaari is a former industrial area on the Helsinki seashore that is being developed into a residential area. New uses are being developed for the area, while waiting for future changes to come. There is a cruise ship harbor in Hernesaari and the city wanted to activate the area with new functions and to serve visitors with new attractions. We started the project in 2011 designing a temporary sauna village at the furthermost end of the peninsula. The concept didn’t prove financially sustainable so the first client quit the project. We developed a floating sauna with the second client but the concept proved impossible as the site faces the open sea and a floating structure couldn’t withstand high waves and pressure from ice packs. The coastline will change with future development, but the city chose an area where the shoreline will remain as it is currently. We developed a new free form concept with triangular faces. The client changed once again and as actor Jasper Pääkkönen and Member of Parliament Antero Vartia finally got funding, the construction works could begin.