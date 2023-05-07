A Haunted Walk In Delhi To Spook And Excite You In Equal Measures

If you love spooky stories and haunted places then you are up for a real treat, as Delhi Tourism Department is all set to begin “haunted walks” at Malcha Mahal from May 7. The bookings for the haunted walks at this Tughlaq-era monument, located in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, will start on May 6. People can make advance bookings at the Delhi tourism offices in an offline mode and online bookings open on May 8.

The cost for one person on this tour is Rs 800. “The cost for one person for the tour is ₹800. We are planning to open online bookings from Monday on our website delhitourism.gov.in or the “Dekho Meri Dilli” app,” an official told Hindustan Times.

Apart from this, you can also book your seats offline at Delhi government’s all six tourist information centres. The list is available on the official website.

The Delhi tourism department also plans to begin a few more haunted walks at several other iconic locations in the national capital. The list is quite exhaustive and includes Feroz Shah Kotla, Bhuli Bhartihari, and Tughlaqabad Fort. If you plan to book your spot on this walk, then don’t worry as you will not be alone. A walk conductor will accompany a group of visitors for each walk. And in one group, there will only be 20 visitors. According to reports, these walks will mostly be conducted in the weekends.

You really need to hurry up, as there will be only one tour that will be conducted in a day. The tour will begin after all the visitors have gathered at the entry point of Malcha Mahal, and it will continue for around one and a half hours.

Dating back to the 14th century, the Malcha Mahal is believed to be haunted. The place reportedly remains off-limits since September 2017 when the palace’s last resident, Prince Ali Raza, was found dead.

