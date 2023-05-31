Airport Lounges: Everything You Need To Know About Them

Generally, there are two kinds of travellers- one who reach the airport early with hours to kill and those who rush past the gate with barely a few seconds to spare. While it is advised to always arrive at the airport three to four hours earlier so that you have ample time and do not have to worry about missing your flight. But, the long dreary waits are almost always accompanied by seeing the faces of fellow passengers, listening to boring announcements or scrolling through your phone. What if you get access to the luxurious airport lounges? Will that tempt you enough to reach early?

A few airports do not have luxurious amenities except for a few fast food joints and coffee shops. But, many other major airports believe in making their patrons’ travel hassle-free and more enjoyable and comfortable. Hence, the airport lounge is one of the most idyllic places to chill and rest before your flight takes off or during long layovers. It also allows you to work while you travel in complete style while you wait to board your flight, all the while away from the noise.

Airport lounges offer gourmet food, which could be buffet or snacks and drinks, a comfortable seating area, free Wi-Fi, showers, sleeping pods, and spa facilities, among other amenities. While not all lounges will have the same amenities, they certainly make arriving early at the airport worth it.

Lounges may seem too expensive, but surprisingly it is easy to access and the cost is worth those tiresome long layovers or delays and definitely for the experience itself. You will be required to make a payment by purchasing a pass or paying at the door if it is available. This will give you access to all these amenities, but only if you have a valid flight ticket. If you are a credit card or debit card holder, make sure the card issuer provides you lounge access. If yes, then make sure that your plastic card is acceptable. If you are a frequent flier or are travelling first class or business class, check your ticket if you are eligible for free access.

Apart from this, if you are a premium card holder or a subscriber of a membership program you can definitely avail this premium service after checking the card eligibility.