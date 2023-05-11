Bitten By the Travel Bug? 5 Stunning Waterfalls in Goa That You Must Visit

If you thought that Goa is only popular for its sun-kissed beaches, then prepare yourself to be pleasantly surprised. Nestled amidst the verdant greenery of the Western Ghats, the waterfalls in Goa are a mesmerising sight to behold. The glistening water cascading down the rugged cliffs creates a symphony of sounds that soothes the senses and invigorates the soul. From the majestic Dudhsagar Falls to the serene Sada Waterfalls, each one of these wonders will make you feel awed. Whether you are an adventure seeker or nature lover, the waterfalls of Goa offer a respite from the mundane and a chance to immerse yourself in the unspoiled beauty of nature.
Five waterfalls to witness on your trip to Goa:
- Dudhsagar Falls
The natural wonder leaves visitors spellbound with its beauty. Located on the Mandovi River, the milky-white cascading waters of Dudhsagar look nothing short of a dream. The lush greenery around the waterfall is a sight to behold and offers a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. Camping in the forest surrounding the falls is an adventure in itself, and allows you to get closer to nature and witness the breath-taking beauty of the Dudhsagar Falls up close.
- Tambdi Surla Waterfall
One of the most popular waterfalls in Goa, Tambdi Surla is known for its stunning natural beauty and serene surroundings. Located amidst the dense jungles of Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, the waterfall is a popular spot for trekking and exploring the wilderness. The old temple of Tambdi Surla at the bottom of the falls adds to the ambiance of the place and makes it a perfect spot for anyone with a spiritual side.
- Bamanbudo Waterfall
Bamanbudo Waterfall is a hidden gem located in Canacona. What makes this waterfall unique is that you do not have to trek to reach it. It is also a bird watcher’s paradise, as a variety of exotic species that can be spotted in the surrounding lush greenery. Cabo De Rama Fort and Cola Beach are some of the best places to visit near the waterfall.
- Sada Waterfalls
This serene and tranquil destination is perfect for solitude seekers and nature lovers. Located in the picturesque Chorla Ghat, the waterfall is surrounded by stunning natural beauty, including underground caves, hilly streams and dense forests.
- Pali Waterfall
Also known as Shivling Waterfall, this is a hidden gem located in Goa’s Valpoi village. To reach the waterfall, visitors must trek through the picturesque Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. The trek to Pali Waterfall is an adventure in itself, and offers an opportunity to connect with nature.