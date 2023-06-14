Byculla Zoo to Have Battery-Powered Vehicles for the Elderly and Kids From Next Month

Battery-operated automobiles will be available inside Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo as an extra facility for kids, seniors, and people with special needs. The choice was made during a visit to the zoo by Mumbai’s Guardian Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, who gave the order to set up facilities for such guests.

Four battery-powered vehicles will be used inside the zoo starting next month. Senior citizens, youngsters between the ages of 3 and 12, and those with special needs will have access to this facility between the hours of 9.30 am and 6 pm. A maximum of 8 people can ride in each vehicle at once. The collector’s office will supply the money for these automobiles. According to a civic official, the pricing for these automobiles has not yet been determined.

ALSO READ: Navi Mumbai International Airport To Open In 2024; Everything You Need To Know

In recent years, the Byculla Zoo, also known as Rani Baug, has undergone renovations. The penguin exhibit has consistently been the most popular with visitors. Along with them, the exhibit featuring a pair of Bengal tigers and a crocodile has drawn thousands of tourists during summer break. “Spread across 53 acres, it becomes challenging for seniors, kids, and people with disabilities to see all the exhibits in a single day. They will feel relieved having access to the battery-operated vehicle facilities, according to a zoo official.

Around 4,000 people visit the zoo on average throughout the workweek, and 10,000 people do so on weekends. While January 1 saw the 32,820 footfall record breaking day.