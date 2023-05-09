Cannes 2023: These 5 Things Will Make Sure You Have A Good Time in the French City

Located in the South Eastern province of France, Cannes is a beautiful coastal city in the French Riviera. The city is known for its sandy beaches, luxury hotels, and of course, the famous international film festival that happens every year. So, this time, when you are in Cannes, here are five things you should indulge in to make your visit unforgettable.

Explore the old town

Cannes’ charming old town, also known as Le Suquet, is situated high up on a hill that overlooks the city and the sea. Walk through the narrow streets, lined with colourful houses and beautiful cafes, and soak the authentic Provencal atmosphere. If you want to add a little bit of adventure to this, try to climb up to the top of the hill to visit the 12th-century Notre-Dame de l’Espérance church, which offers stunning views over the city and the Mediterranean.

This has to be the highlight of your trip! Cannes is famous for its beautiful sandy beaches, which are perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and water sports. The most popular beach is La Croisette, a long stretch of sand lined with chic beach clubs and restaurants for the ones who love to chill by the sea. For a more secluded experience, head to Plage du Midi, which is a quieter beach located just south of La Croisette.

If you happen to be in the city during May, do not miss the annual Cannes Film Festival. It is considered as one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. If you’re lucky enough to be in Cannes during the festival, you can watch movies, attend red carpet events, and spot celebrities from all over the world.

The best way to explore the French Riviera is by boat. If you are in Cannes, you can take a day trip to the nearby islands of Ile Saint-Honorat and Ile Sainte-Marguerite, which is known for its stunning natural scenery, crystal-clear waters, and historical sites.

Lastly, but the most important of them all, Cannes is known for its luxury shopping and dining options. Along the famous La Croisette, you’ll find high-end fashion boutiques and jewellery stores, as well as some of the best restaurants in the area. For a more hyper local experience, head to Rue Meynadier, a pedestrian street lined with bakeries, cheese shops, and market stalls selling freshly made items.

