Celebrate Jamai Sasthi with Delectable Bengali Recipes

Jamai Sasthi is a cherished festival celebrated primarily in West Bengal. The day is marked on the sixth day of the waxing moon in the Bengali month of Jyeshtha which falls on May 25 this year. The strong bond between a mother-in-law and son-in-law is beautifully highlighted and celebrated on this day. Festivals are synonymous with food, and this day is ideal to prepare a delightful Bengali meal and savour its authentic flavors.

An authentic spread is an intrinsic part of Jamai Sasthi, here we present to you a four-course meal.

Bengali Fish Fry:

Ingredients: 4-6 fish fillets, 2 tbsp ginger paste, 2 tbsp garlic paste, 3 tbsp (4 green chilies + 2 cups coriander leaves chopped) paste, 3 tbsp coriander leaves chopped, 2 eggs, 1 tbsp salt, 4 cups bread crumbs, 2 tbsp lemon juice (Patilebu), 1 tbsp black pepper powder, 3 tbsp all-purpose flour, Cooking oil for frying, 1 tbsp salt + 2 tbsp Gandhoraj lemon juice (for marinating fish fillets).

Instructions:

Marinate the bhetki fillet with 1 tbsp salt and 2 tbsp gandhoraj lemon juice. Make a paste with 4 green chilies and 2 cups chopped coriander. Mix ginger paste, garlic paste, green chili coriander paste, coriander leaves, black pepper, all-purpose flour, lemon juice, kasundi, eggs, and salt. Marinate fillets for 2-3 hours. Coat with breadcrumbs and shape. Fry in medium-hot oil until golden. Serve hot with kasundi.

Vegetable Pulao:

Ingredients: 1 cup basmati rice, 1 tbsp ghee or oil, 1 small sliced onion, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 2-3 whole cloves, 2-3 green cardamom pods, 1-inch cinnamon stick, 1 bay leaf, 1 small carrot, diced 1/2 cup peas (fresh or frozen), Salt to taste, 2 cups water, Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish (optional).

Instructions:

Rinse and soak basmati rice for 15 minutes. Heat ghee or oil in a pan, sauté onions until golden. Add spices and mix until fragrant. Add carrot and peas, cook briefly. Add drained rice and mix with vegetables and spices. Pour 2 cups water, add salt, and simmer covered for 15-20 minutes until rice is cooked. Let it sit covered for 5 minutes, fluff with a fork, and serve hot. Garnish with coriander leaves if desired.

Chicken Curry

Ingredients: 1 kg chicken, cut into pieces, 2 tbsp oil or ghee, 1 large onion, finely chopped, 2 tsp ginger paste, 2 tsp garlic paste, 2 tomatoes, pureed 2 tsp curry powder, 1 tsp each of turmeric powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, Salt to taste.

Instructions:

In a pan, heat ghee or oil over medium heat. Saute onions until golden brown. Add ginger and garlic paste, saute until fragrant. Cook chicken until browned. Add tomato puree and cook until softened. Mix in spices and salt to coat the chicken. Cover and simmer for 20-25 minutes until chicken is tender. Sprinkle with garam masala, garnish with cilantro, and serve hot with rice, naan, or roti.

Mishti Doi:

Ingredients: 1-liter full-fat milk, 1/2 cup condensed milk, 1/4 cup sugar (modify to your preference), 1/4 tsp cardamom powder, A pinch of saffron strands (optional), 1 tbsp warm milk, 1 tsp yogurt.

Instructions: