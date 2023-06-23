Celebrating The Union Of Arab-Korean Cultures At 65th Seoul International Book Fair

The 65th Seoul International Book Fair held at the COEX Exhibition Center in Seoul saw a unique blend of cultures. Sharjah, the Guest of Honour at the event, showed the diversity of the Arab culture and used the platform in strengthening the relations between the Arab and Korean cultures. The event showcased historical maps and writings that took the visitors on a journey through the diverse Arab culture and its rich history. The 5-day event that was held from 14th to 18th June had seminars, book exhibitions, panel discussions, art exhibitions and other literary events planned.

The books that were showcased and translated into Korean were received well by the visitors. Books like ‘One Room Is Not Enough’ by Sultan Al Amini and ‘Thawat’ by Dr. Zainab Al Yassi saw great success at the event. The showcasing of maps from the 16th and 17th centuries roped in the interests of the visitors. Map of the Ottoman Empire, a world map dating back to 1547, excited the audience. Along with the book fair, the film ‘Khorfakkan’s Resistance against the Portuguese Invasion of September 1507’ was shown in a local theatre. The film is based on a book written by Sheikh Sultan that has the same name.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations and head of Sharjah’s delegation, highlighted that “Sharjah’s participation as a Guest of Honour at the international event was a resounding testament to the enduring power of literature and culture. Through engaging dialogues with the people of South Korea, Sharjah’s presence at the fair highlighted the outcome of its cultural journey, which reflects the vision of [Sheikh Sultan].”

The event mainly focused on exploring the Emirati culture and telling the world about their literary, artistic, and historic contributions. The event was also a great measure by the UAE to strengthen its global connections and was seen as a new beginning of the connections between the UAE and South Korea. Arab writers, poets and artists interacted with their Korean peers. Koreans were seen performing the cultural dances and engulfed in the Arab culture. Some Korean women adorned themselves in the traditional dresses of the UAE.