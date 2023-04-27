Check Out The Iconic Bull And Common Man Sculptures Unveiled At Horniman Circle

The iconic ‘Charging Bull’, BSE Gong and the ‘Common Man’ sculptures was unveiled by Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Minister of Tourism, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Women and Child Development, Government of Maharashtra at the Traffic Island of Horniman Circle. Shri. S.S Mundra – Chairman BSE and Shri. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD-CEO, BSE attended the event. Smt. Ashwini Bhide, AMC, BMC and Shri Ashish Sharma, AMC, BMC graced the occasion.

‘Charging Bull’ the iconic symbol of our markets, symbolizes prosperity in our tradition and signifies financial optimism too and Bull statue at this prominent location indicates accessibility of financial prosperity to common investors. The ‘common man’, the cartoon character created by renowned Cartoonist R.K Laxman symbolizes hopes and aspirations of a common man.

Today was a historic day as we unveiled the iconic Charging Bull, BSE Gong and the Common Man sculptures at Horniman Circle. These symbols represent the hopes and aspirations of every common man and celebrate the accessibility of financial prosperity to all. This initiative by… pic.twitter.com/O28S5OzJm8— Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) April 27, 2023

“Today will go down as a memorable day in the journey of BSE, as our iconic symbol ‘Charging Bull’ is reaching doorstep of common man. We are extremely thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for promoting our heritage by placing a replica of the legendary bull and gong of BSE outside in the public arena along with ‘Common Man’ gives opportunity to public at large to relate with financial markets," said Shri Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD-CEO, BSE.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia’s first and the world’s fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India’s leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

