Citadel Jet-Jetting Alert: Which Destinations Should Be On Your List From The Citadel TV Show?

Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Amazon Prime Video has fans going gaga over the international locales. We are sure you must be wondering where its adrenaline-fueled scenes were filmed – and we’ve got answers! For travel enthusiasts, here’s a rundown of some of the destinations from KAYAK, a leading travel search engine.

London, England

Steeped in history yet modern as modern can be, London is home to iconic landmarks like Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace to sprawling shopping destinations like Harrods and Selfridges. There’s no dearth of tourist experiences, including world-class culinary delights, picnic spots, museums, and exciting events. Hyde Park, Southbank Centre, and the British Museum are some of the locations that the show chose as its backdrops.

Birmingham, England

Birmingham’s art and culture scene is unparalleled – the Birmingham Music and Art Gallery, Symphony Hall, Barber Institute of Fine Arts, and more – attracting performing art enthusiasts from around the world. The destination is also referred to as a shopping haven, with exuberant markets and high-street shopping centres galore. The global cuisine and vibrant nightlife also make it a sought-after holiday destination.

Lincolnshire, England

Many pivotal sequences in the show take place in Lincolnshire. A picturesque countryside destination, Lincolnshire houses a rich heritage and a wealth of historical significance. Along with basking in Elizabethan architecture, tourists can enjoy a host of activities like water sports, fishing, boating, and short hikes that are perfect for family travel.

Atlanta, United States of America

Nothing beats the warm Southern hospitality of Atlanta, Georgia – a destination that is most memorable for being the hub of the civil rights movement. Music, entertainment, food, museums, parks, the destination has something that’ll interest every traveller. Explore destinations including the Georgia Aquarium, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, Piedmont Park, and Centennial Olympic Park.

Valencia, Spain

Stunning beaches, landmarks like the Valencia Cathedral, and the remarkable Silk Exchange – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – are just some of the many reasons to visit the city of Valencia in Spain. From the enchanting Institut Valencia d’Art Modern to the gastronomical haven of its Central Market, Valencia is the definition of a modern city rooted in a grand past. The architecture, exhibitions, and festivals are all top attractions for travellers who love to be on the go, but Valencia also caters equally to those who just want to relax in the sand and sun. See sites including the Astoria Palace, El Carmen, and Ciutat Vella.

Morocco

Morocco offers a feast to adventure seekers with ancient cities like Marrakesh and Fez, exquisite souks, palaces, mosques, and glorious art and architecture. Diverse landscapes and cultures attract tourists, while the markets bustling with spices, textiles, and traditional products continue to delight them. Visit locations such as the Koutoubia Mosque, the Ksar of Ait Benhaddou, and the Majorelle botanical garden.

Slovenia

A wonderful option for individuals looking to travel to outdoorsy destinations, Slovenia offers a diverse topography with mountains, valleys, and rivers. Active travellers can enjoy water sports, fishing, boating, hiking, kayaking, paragliding, ziplining, and much more. It also offers exceptional biodiversity, natural health resorts, and spa centres to rejuvenate you.

