Croatia, Now In Schengen Zone, Becomes Accessible To Many; Where Should You Head To?

According to numerous reports, Croatian tourism officials are readying themselves for a record surge in tourists. This development comes after the country joined Europe’s free-movement Schengen zone in January. The number of tourists visiting the scenic nation has already increased significantly. Croatia’s economy gets 20% of its share from tourism and since the Covid-19 pandemic hit it has more or less recovered.
Reuters quoted Kristijan Stanicic, the director of the Croatian Tourist Association, as saying: “So far, we have recorded nearly 5 million arrivals and over 17.5 million overnight stays, which is a 20% rise from the last year. Based on these results, we can expect a positive continuation of the main tourist season and … even of the whole year.”
Croatia a member of the European Union, joined the Schengen area on January 1. Officials see a new trend of more weekend tourists from neighbouring countries as a direct effect of Croatia joining the Schengen zone.
Places to visit in Croatia:
- Dubrovnik: Also known as the ‘Pearl of the Adriatic’, Game of Thrones fans may find Dubrovnik familiar. One of Croatia’s most popular destinations, it has also played muse to numerous iconic television shows and films. It is a UNESCO World Heritage and you can visit historical sites like the Rector’s Palace and St. Blaise Church while enjoying the breathtaking views of the Adriatic Sea.
- Plitvice Lakes National Park: If you head to central Croatia, make sure you make a visit to Plitvice Lakes National Park as its picturesque waterfalls, crystal-clear lakes, and lush forests are sure to blow your mind.
- Split: This is the perfect place for history buffs. Situated on the Dalmatian Coast, it is home to ancient Roman ruins which have stood the test of time. However, it has numerous modern attractions as well. Make sure you take a stroll along the lively Riva promenade.