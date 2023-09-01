Discover Dubai's Skyline: 5 Unmissable Locations To Celebrate World Skyscraper Day

With a picturesque skyline dotted with towering skyscrapers, Dubai is replete with architectural marvels that tower to the sky. The Emirati metropolis has dramatically transformed over the past decade and continues to challenge itself with one-of-a-kind architectural wonders and world-class concepts.

From the world’s tallest tower to an array of impressive buildings, the city is home to spectacular examples of unique and groundbreaking architecture. As we celebrate World Skyscraper Day on 3rd September 2023, here is a list of Dubai’s stunning skyscrapers, a true testament to the city’s iconic horizon.

Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa stands as the world’s tallest building, a true global icon that encapsulates remarkable engineering achievements. Serving as the very essence of Dubai’s identity, this architectural marvel reaches a soaring height of 828 meters. Positioned adjacent to the Dubai Mall, its doors opened in 2010, captivating tourists worldwide.

The unparalleled perspective offered by the Burj Khalifa can be enjoyed not only from a single vantage point, but two: the two-story “At the Top" on the 124th and 125th floors, along with one of the planet’s loftiest observation decks at 555 meters on the 148th floor. Cayan Tower

An absolute must for any architectural tour of Dubai, the Cayan Tower stands as an unmistakable feature of the city’s mesmerizing skyline within Dubai Marina. This 73-story wonder, once known as Infinity Tower, is a remarkable testament to modern design, boasting a distinctive 90-degree spiral that sets it apart as the world’s tallest twisted building. Within its walls, 495 lavish apartments find their place.

Every floor was meticulously crafted to rotate by 1.2 degrees compared to its predecessor, resulting in an extraordinary and captivating spiral effect within its architecture. Whether you’re exploring the neighborhood on foot or embarking on a show boat journey, you’ll find yourself awestruck by this striking structure that truly defies convention. Princess Tower

It is the tallest residential tower located in one of the most exclusive and prestigious districts in the Emirate, Dubai Marina. It is a 107 storey tower 414 metres (1,358 ft) comprising of 6 Basements, Ground Floor, and 100 Floors, in which a total of 763 residential units combining of one, two, and three bedroom apartments as well as exclusive penthouses and duplexes are being offered for both investment and personal purposes. Emirates Towers

Dubai has a dazzling range of iconic buildings and Emirates Towers is no exception. The sleek pair of skyscrapers consist of the Emirates Office Tower and the five-star Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, linked by the Emirates Towers Boardwalk – an inviting plaza filled with cafes, and other outlets that serve the local business district.

With designer boutiques and fascinating outlets that map the future of the city, the naturally lit, two-storey boardwalk is a lavish excursion, adjacent to the city’s financial center. Emirates Towers has been a primary feature on the Dubai skyline since opening in the year 2000, peering over Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the Dubai World Trade Centre campus and surrounding neighborhoods. 23 Marina Tower

23 Marina is an 88-story, 392.8 m residential skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. As of 2022, it is the fourth tallest building in Dubai and the sixth tallest residential building in the world. The tower has 57 swimming pools and each duplex in the tower is equipped with its own private elevator.

It offers extraordinary experiences due to breathtaking views of Marina and Palm Jumeirah. It is primarily located in Dubai Marina, a sophisticated community of high-rise towers overlooking the aforementioned manmade waterfront.

It also offers spacious 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and duplexes with various amazing views. All of them feature contemporary styled interiors, marble and wood finishing, premium fixtures and fittings, and a fully equipped kitchen.