Discover Luxury and Serenity in the Hills; A Fantastic Escape in Karjat's Breathtaking Beauty

Karjat, which is tucked away in the Sahyadri mountain range, is a wonderful retreat for both nature lovers and weary city dwellers. Karjat, which is only a few hours from the busy metropolis of Mumbai, provides the ideal balance of lush scenery, a calm atmosphere, and outdoor activities. Travellers looking for a restorative getaway from their regular routines have started discovering this charming village as a hidden gem.

The Radisson Blu Resort & Convention Centre in Karjat, which lies halfway between Mumbai and Pune, is the ideal location for family vacations and weekend excursions. The resort doesn’t at all fail to welcome you to breathe fresher the moment you unpack since nearly every one of the 102 rooms offers a view of the breathtaking Sahyadri Mountains and the Ulhas River.

This resort is a tranquil escape from the bustle of the city, combining Eastern design inspired by Thai and Balinese architecture with restorative therapies at The Spa. Sip refreshing beverages from the bar while lounging by the outdoor pool, or go inside to our all-day dining restaurant for some of the greatest food in Karjat. The Radisson Blu is well suited for intimate wedding ceremonies and business parties because to its spectacular indoor and outdoor facilities and 500 square feet of conference space. From innovative catering options to cutting-edge audiovisual technology, their energetic crew works hard to deliver a pleasing experience in every way.

In an engaging conversation with News18.com, Debashish Chakraborty, Managing Director explains what helps their property stand of from the rest of the resorts in that manner. Speaking to us, he says;

We particularly love the nature and that’s why we have built up our resort in the nature only. These properties near our 360 degree mountain there and then the river is there. Particularly in the rainy season you can see the 46 waterfall surrounding the hotel. It’s a beautiful scene.

Secondly, there’s no pollution. We are in fresh air; no sound pollution, no air pollution, carbon pollution. Really guests get very good sleep here and they get mental peace.

We have a number of entertainment in the property. We have a turf that the people, particularly young generation, can play cricket, football, volleyball. They are playing regularly there and they are enjoying it even in the night.

Then we have the Olympic sized swimming pool and we’ll be having from August two swimming pools. It’s a beautiful swimming pool and people are really going to love it. We have a children’s pool also.

We have an indoor gaming zone where I think that in India no hotel is having this. We have 10,000 square feet, all latest equipment, imported equipment herewith is doing very good and we got very good result from here. So all sort of these things are here already that makes our property really stand out among the rest."

The kind of environmental programs or sustainability activities that the resort is catering to could be understood as the GMD says, ‘We found that mainly it is water, bottled plastic pollution. It is very dangerous for property and it is spoiling the environment too. In that plant, we will be putting additional mineral also because not every water has this. So we are adding extra mineral which will be really giving the good health for our guests. Then, we have done the OWC machine to convert garbage to compost. We have very good STP, so really it is doing very good and is already in action."

What really is to be mentioned is how the resort interacts with the neighborhood. Their first motto has always been to help local people. That’s why today the resort is having 500 staff in total out of which, more than 200 staff is local. So economy of local particularly is increased like anything. You can see that before six years, the status standard was different and today’s status is different. This really helps in the financial and every other developmental status of the locals of Karjat.

For those of you all who are still wondering why you should travel to Karjat and have a holistic experience in the Radisson property, the single most answer is NATURE. Imagine a property that is soaked in the nature like anything. Like mentioned above, they have a lot of activities from 5 years child to 80 years people and they can’t find themselves being bored here. If you eat here, you will not be getting any acidity problem because they assure you that they don’t use any extra things in the food like color, soda, flavor. Their materials are not bought by any supplier but they make sure they purchase everything from the market by themselves.

Most important of it all, When is the right time to visit Radisson Blu Resort & Convention Centre, Karjat?

In the words of the Managing Director himself, “All season is good for us. Because what mainly does for us is three seasons - winter, monsoon and summers. Summer for the two months, it is too hot and you really can unwind here. Winter is better than Bombay and rainy season is 100% better than Bombay. One can really enjoy the rainy season in Karjat as I already told you that this is like a valley. It is surrounded by a 360-degree mountain and river. We have the 46 waterfalls surrounding the hotel. We have a number of venues. Even for the corporate, FIT or social event, it is an ideal place.