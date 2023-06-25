Discover Singapore's Wellness Oasis: 10 Wellness Activities to Explore In Singapore

Striving to strike that balance between work, social life and personal wellbeing? Seeking to incorporate simple ways to enhance your wellness quotient in everything you do – your daily routine, physical activities, travel, your me time…? Then, visit Singapore and let yourself immerse in this hub of wellness that will leave you rejuvenated and more conscious of your holistic health needs. The Wellness Festival Singapore, running till 9 July 2023, will help you unlock a new level of holistic wellbeing through its highly diverse, creative and accessible experiences in the city in nature.

Hinging on physical fitness, emotional and mental wellness and lifestyle, here are our top 10 picks, from amongst more than 180 exquisite programmes, at the Wellness Festival Singapore.

Animal Yoga at Mandai River Wonders

Unwind and get into the Aasanas while getting up-close with the cutest animals. With picturesque views of the forest, lake and the river, you are sure to forget all about that task list waiting for you! Just, don’t forget to bring your yoga mat and leave your troubles behind… Beats Therapy Performance at MBS Event Plaza

Music is not just a form of expression; it is a powerful tool that can unlock your potential and inner strength. It has the ability to uplift and empower you by enhancing your mood and promoting a sense of mental awareness. This one-of-a-kind experience, set against the breath-taking backdrop of Singapore’s skyline view, combines captivating beats with therapeutic elements to create a unique and exhilarating journey for attendees. It is an exceptional opportunity to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul through the transformative power of beats. Cacao Ceremony + Sound Journey at MBS Event Plaza

Calling all chocolate lovers! The Cacao ceremony, deeply rooted in ancient holistic traditions, offers a unique opportunity to not only indulge in the rich scent and flavors of the Cacao plant but also to forge a deeper connection with yourself. This enchanting session will take you on a transformative journey, allowing you to elevate your mood, release negative energy, and find a greater sense of grounding and centeredness. It’s the perfect experience for chocolate enthusiasts who seek a holistic approach to wellness, as it combines the joy of indulging in chocolate with the profound benefits of self-exploration and intention setting. energy in your life, while becoming more grounded and centered with your intentions. Unwind: Qigong, Sound and Scent at MBS Event Plaza

Experience the enchanting blend of sound and scent as you step into this captivating space, the air becomes alive with harmonious melodies and captivating rhythms, creating an immersive auditory experience that uplifts and energizes. Immerse yourself in this multi-sensory environment, where sound and scent converge to create a truly unforgettable experience. Through a guided session, experience this tranquillity and the peaceful yet energising practice of qigong, which will help you coordinate your movements with your core. Along with the COMO Shambala essential oils, qigong, meditation and sound baths you will come out feeling like the calmest martial arts fighter eve. Craft Fragrance Experience at Delta House

We all have that one scent that reminds us of happier days— mangoes, jasmines, roses, or mandarins. Just one quick whiff can take all your stress and make it magically disappear. Now you can learn WHY this happens, and everything about your favourite scents. You can learn all about the 27 iconic fragrance notes, the core building blocks of all perfume on the market today, and discover 7 new Limited Edition notes including Osmanthas and Carrot. To make this better, you can even don your lab coat and formulate you own unique 50ml fragrance that will make you smile every time you wear it. Reflective Mangrove Rambling at Pasir Ris Park

Guided by the dark and nature, take a wild tour through Pasir Ris Park and let the mangroves take you on a journey of self-discovery! With this adventure in the night, learn all about the mangrove reserves, and how to spot and identify common amphibians and nocturnal invertebrates. Keep your phones aside and rely on your senses to pick out the creatures around you, and let their rhythm help you find your own. ASMR Sound Bath & Workshop at the MBS Event Plaza

We’ve all heard of ASMR(Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response), seen our favourite celebrities indulge in the practice and always talk about how it leaves them feel more at peacePerfect for the ASMR-curious, enthusiasts and even sceptics, this workshop allows you to experience for yourself. Embark on a blissful journey during the session as you are treated to a mini sound bath, expertly crafted with a blend of ASMR triggers and traditional instruments. Surrender to the soothing and tingling sensations that gently envelop you, creating a state of deep relaxation and tranquility. Delve into the world of ASMR, exploring the magical effects of gentle auditory, visual, and tactile stimuli that induce a sense of calm akin to meditation. Prepare to be transported to a realm of serenity and inner peace through this harmonious and rejuvenating experience. Gem Canvas Art Workshop At Bras Basah Complex

Indulge in a transformative art class that invites you to immerse yourself in the mesmerizing beauty of gemstones and let go of all worries. Explore the healing properties of these precious gems and learn how to harness their energy to restore balance in your body and mind. Enveloped by a dazzling array of gemstones, you will discover the art of releasing and embracing the present moment, just like Elsa unleashing her powers. Let your creativity soar as you paint your canvas with positive thoughts and create a masterpiece infused with the radiant energy of gems. Aquatic Exploration at the Qian Hu Fish Farm

Take a break from the urban jungle and explore how you can integrate a stress-relieving, therapeutic environment at home through a fishkeeping journey with the family. Bond with each other in the longkang fishing activity that promotes a calm and patient mind while building up upper body strength. Centre yourself while fishing for baby koi, goldfish, swordtail among others which is guaranteed to be fun for everyone! Thereafter, unwind with an alternative healing Fish Spa session that provides natural exfoliation for your tired feet after all the walking, to come back renewed for another day of exploring. Munchies and Mindfulness at the Museum of Ice cream

Ice-cream is there for all moods and occasions. Don’t you remember having your favourite ice cream as a child, during the summer when you wanted to cool down. Take a break from the tropical sites in the Island City State at the Museum of Ice-cream to rediscover the kid in you! Forget the meltdowns and focus on getting through your favourite flavour before it melts.

Whether you’re a nature fanatic, a work-out maniac or a lover of animals, the Wellness Festival in Singapore has something for you. So, why not put yourself first this summer and come to Singapore to embrace the art of self-love!