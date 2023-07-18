Environmentalists Sound Alarm Over Proposal To Open Pakkasuran Malai Peak In Nilgiris To Tourism; Here's Why

Environmentalists are expressing concerns over the intentions of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) to permit tourism in the ecologically sensitive vicinity of Pakkasuran Malai, a hill located near Coonoor. They believe that this move could have a severe impact on the rare and endemic biodiversity found in the region.

As per a report in The Hindu, the TTDC has plans to open Droog Fort, a historical fort located on the summit of Pakkasuran Malai, which spans an area of 40 cents, to the public for tourism purposes. The proposed plan involves establishing a viewpoint, constructing toilet facilities, and setting up a food court.

Local conservationists and wildlife biologists are strongly against the proposed project. They contend that Pakkasuran Malai is home to the rare Günther’s tunnelling snake and fills in as a significant settling site for the Shaheen hawk. Inaddition to the unique flora, the region is also rich in biodiversity, with micro-endemic bush frogs, rare mammals such as Nilgiri martens, Indian gaurs, leopards, sloth bears, and many more. The site is adorned with endemic orchids and grasses, adding to its ecological significance.

Janardhan Nanjundan, who is a member of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Commission on Protected Areas, told the portal that the Droog Fort and its surroundings are sacred groves and have historical, cultural, and religious significance. He advocated for their protection and inclusion in the IUCN’s green list of protected and conserved areas.

“Sacred groves are patches of primeval forest that some rural communities protect as abodes of deities. Sacred groves help in the protection of many rare, threatened and endemic species of plants and animals in the area," he said.

The environmentalists pointed out that the region is already popular amongst hikers and tourists. It does not require any further commercial promotion or development. While some officials proposed limited tourism with responsible monitoring, many of them rejected the idea of building roads or buildings in the area, as mentioned in the report.

As of now, the District Forest Officer of the Nilgiris division hasn’t received any formal proposals for the project. However, a few forest staff members have accompanied the State Tourism Minister for a preliminary inspection of the site. Conservationists remain vigilant and hope that the government will consider the ecological impact before moving forward with the project.