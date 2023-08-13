Escape and Explore: 5 Long-Weekend Trips You Must Consider

Life can often feel like a long series of episodes with one stressful day after another- until you get the perfect interval in the form of a long weekend. These extra few days are your chance to unwind and check items off your bucket list. To make sure you make the most of your break, we curated a list of 5 places you simply cannot miss out on. Whether you want to travel within India or venture abroad, our fool proof guide features a comprehensive list of countries offering on-arrival visas. Be it with friends or family, these places are guaranteed to craft an unforgettable experience for you!

Wondering where to go? We’ve got just the guide for you.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh offers you thrilling adventure sports from Rafting, Flying fox, Giant swing, Cliff jumping to Camping and Kayaking. What will make it more fun is a road trip. Drive down to Rishikesh and catch up on everything you’ve missed in each other’s life in a span of a few hours. Rugged terrains, tricky passageways, & daring tracks will make this journey a gripping one. To compensate for the rocky ride, make sure you book a comfortable stay. Wayanad

Wayanad is a treat for your eyes- beginning right from the roads leading up to the stunning hill station. Rich wildlife, luxurious resorts, captivating caves and stunning waterfalls await you here. Set up a tent in the mesmerizing Kerala hills, make hot chocolate, light up a bonfire and catch up with your siblings, as you sit under an open sky. Put on some music, reminisce about your childhood and just like that, you’re all set for a relaxing weekend. Bali

Bali is a tropical paradise. The dazzling beaches, striking sunsets and playful waves at Suluban invite surfers and sun tourists from across the globe. The island also has a remarkable cultural offering with Pura Ulun Danu Bratan temple and the Kecak dance. Take a stroll along the beaches or enrol in a cooking class to learn authentic Balinese recipes with your friends. The best time to visit Bali is till September, and with the long weekend here, this seems like a match made just for you! Dubai

There is nothing like a desert adventure to bring out the competitive side of you and your girls. Book quad bikes and Dune buggies and get racing. Whoever loses buys the others a delicious Manousheh, an exotic Dubai speciality, that you simply cannot miss. Delve into a bout of retail therapy at the huge Dubai Mall, a world-famous shopper’s paradise. Keep a bottle of cold soda handy and get going. Phuket

Get some much-needed downtime this weekend at Phuket. From mouth-watering fresh sea delicacies to grilled street food, Phuket is a great place for food aficionados. If you love eating and then lounging on beaches, then Phuket is definitely for you. Worry not though, if you like to be more active, Phuket gives you an unbeatable chance to start island-hopping. Start with Koh Phi Phi, and head on to smaller unknown islands like Koh Kai Noi or Koh Rocha. Don’t miss out on Scuba diving or other underwater adventures too.

With this guide in hand, Don’t wait anymore- pack your bags and book your tickets now. For a premium experience, book your stay at discounted rates, only at CRED escapes. Happy travels!