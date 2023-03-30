Summer is the perfect time to plan a vacation and explore new destinations around the world. Whether you’re looking for a beach getaway, a mountain retreat, or a cultural experience, there are plenty of destinations to look out for in 2023.

Being a diverse country, India with numerous unique destinations is worth exploring during the summer of 2023. Each destination in the country has its own unique culture, history, and natural beauty to explore. From the scenic mountains of Ladakh to the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, India has something for every kind of traveler.

“One of the most sought-after anticipated destinations for the summer of 2023 is Ladakh, which offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains, scenic landscapes, and clear blue skies, along with trekking, camping, and sightseeing opportunities. Following on its coattails are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which provide picturesque beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a variety of water sports like scuba diving, snorkeling, and more, as well as opportunities to explore the islands’ rich cultural heritage and visit historic landmarks,” says Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip.

India’s expansive and diverse topography, rich culture and serene landscapes offer some of the most exclusive experiences, be it the Northern Himalayan ranges, central plateaus, southern hills and beaches, or the variety of majestic forests and wildlife reserves. “With the onset of summer, families soon will head to different corners of the country to seek leisure. Ladakh, Kashmir, Manali and a slew of hill stations can provide the respite needed to beat the summer heat, while the low-lying hills and valleys of Munnar, Wayanad and Kodaikanal captivate and pacify. Lonavala, Khandala and Mahabaleshwar have grown in popularity amongst travelers, and provide a quick getaway from the city,” opines Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO, Avis India.

Moving on, the unblemished tea terrains of Darjeeling are very enticing too. The West Bengal hill station provides scenic views of the premium Himalayas and a cool climate, where you can enjoy trekking, tea tours, and popular tourist spots like the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and the Tiger Hill sunrise view. “The quintessential Indian summer break has always been a little biased towards Goa, its quaint charm and its beautiful beaches, water sports, and nightlife, as well as its Portuguese heritage and delicious seafood. Finally, God’s own country, Kerala, is also a much-loved destination. It is renowned for its backwaters, beaches, and beautiful hill stations, where you can enjoy houseboat rides, Ayurvedic treatments, and popular tourist spots like the Munnar tea plantations and the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary,” adds Pittie.

International travel

International & domestic travel is in demand for summer this year. “Airfares are higher than pre-COVID levels with international fares on some routes going as high as 60-70%, but this has not deterred the overall travel sentiment. People are willing to spend more on flights and hotels. Despite February and March being weak months for travel we have seen an unprecedented demand for these months due to festive travel and we expect even higher traffic for the summer season. International destinations like Dubai, London, Maldives, the US and Australia have seen a rise in travel search queries for summer travel. Travelers are advised to book their summer travel tickets in advance as the summer schedule for domestic flights is lower this year and this can make last-minute bookings costly for domestic flyers,” adds Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & co-founder, ixigo.

Whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation, or culture, there’s a destination out there for you. Start planning your summer vacation now.

