Escape The Scorching Summer: 5 Must Visit Hill-Stations In India

Hill stations are widely popular among Indian families. They boast of cooler temperatures and provide respite from the heat during summers. Many hill stations also experience snowfall during the winter months, attracting visitors for snow-sports and other activities. As we wade through high humidity and scorching heat, India has numerous hill stations which can play host for a small trip.

Since we are in May, you must already be seeking a peaceful retreat, away from the heat and dust of cities. Hill stations are the perfect place to unwind and relax. They offer a chance to unwind, enjoy pleasant weather, indulge in outdoor activities, and rejuvenate amidst breathtaking surroundings.

Here are our picks