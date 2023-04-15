Escape To Paradise: Experience Serenity At These Must-Visit Places In Southern India

Do you feel bored with the usual vacation destinations? Are you searching for a unique and fresh experience? If so, it’s time to pack your bags and travel to the lively and picturesque South India destinations. This region is not just a land of rich culture and history, but also a perfect place for a refreshing vacation. From the backwaters of Kerala to the ancient monuments of Hampi, South India offers a range of exciting destinations that are sure to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. So, let’s take a closer look at some of the must-visit places in southern states that offer a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore is a historic city in the state of Karnataka, known for its magnificent palaces, bustling markets, and beautiful gardens. The most famous attraction in Mysore is the Mysore Palace, a stunning example of Indo-Saracenic architecture. Other must-visit sites include the Brindavan Gardens, the Chamundeshwari Temple, and St. Philomena’s Church.

The Backwaters of Kerala

Kerala’s famous backwaters are a must-visit for anyone looking for a relaxing and rejuvenating vacation. The serene network of lagoons, canals, and lakes is dotted with palm trees and charming little villages. One of the best ways to experience the backwaters is to hire a houseboat and spend a night or two on the water, enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is a picturesque hill station in Tamil Nadu, known for its lush greenery, cool climate, and stunning vistas. The town is surrounded by the Nilgiri Hills, and visitors can enjoy scenic walks through the tea plantations and eucalyptus forests. The Ooty Lake is a popular spot for boating and picnic, while the nearby Doddabetta Peak offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills.

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is an ancient city in Karnataka and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, which ruled from the 14th to the 16th centuries, are spread over a vast area of the city. The most famous structures include the Virupaksha Temple, the Vithala Temple, and the Lotus Mahal. Visitors can also explore the Hampi Bazaar, a lively marketplace that sells handicrafts and souvenirs.

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

At the southernmost point of India, in the state of Tamil Nadu, is the coastal town of Kanyakumari. The town is famous for its stunning sunrises and sunsets, as well as its historic temples and monuments. Visitors can visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a sacred site dedicated to the Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda, and the Kanyakumari Temple, dedicated to the goddess Kanyakumari.

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is a lush green hill station in Karnataka, known for its coffee plantations, scenic beauty, and pleasant climate. The town is also home to the Dubare Elephant Camp, where visitors can interact with the gentle giants, and the Abbey Falls, a picturesque waterfall surrounded by dense forests.

