Experience The Ultimate Villacation With Your Girl Gang This Month

Looking for the perfect getaway with your besties? Look no further than a “villacation" - a luxurious vacation in a private villa! With the rise of remote work and digital nomadism, more and more travelers are opting for extended stays in beautiful, spacious villas that offer all the comforts of home (and then some). From private pools to stunning views, a villa vacation is the perfect way to relax and recharge with your girl gang. And with so many amazing villas to choose from StayVista’s repository, you’re sure to find the perfect spot to make unforgettable memories with your closest friends.

Bella Aries - Parra, Goa

Welcome to a magnificent retreat with aesthetically beautiful decor and paddy fields all around. A complex of ten villas, each with a private pool and a lawn, is where this one is located. The compound is great for large groups. A fantastic place to soak up the sun and take in the paddy view is the pool and lounge chairs. And a four-poster bed is ready for you when you want to retire to your quarters. This vacation villa offers comfortable, stress-free amenities.

Vine & Splash, Karjat, Maharashtra

The chic and modern interiors, which are also adorned with lush vines, add a splash of bright energy throughout the space of this delightful home. Vine & Splash, which is just a short distance from one of Mumbai’s largest metropolises, is the perfect getaway for individuals looking to escape their routine life. Get a glimpse of the sunsets and starry skies that make a fantastic backdrop for this home while splashing around in the infinity pool. What else? Relax on the mosaic-tiled deck area while taking in the sunny pleasure and never-ending views of the surroundings.

Le Sutra Great Escapes - Udaan - Lonavala

Udaan can only be described as a captivating Pinterest mood board brought to life. From the stunning installations to the eclectic art, it is meant to stimulate your senses and let your imagination soar. As soon as you enter this magical wonder, it’s like walking into a gallery with stunning works of art, the Mischievous Monkeys, Romance Of The Birds, and the adorable ‘Ullu ke pathe’ exercising in the garden along with the ‘Cutie-kopakka’, inspired by Etikoppaka, a wood-turning craft form, is a catch-ball toy with luminous eyes that will set your heart aflutter - it is no less than a fairytale!

La Mer, Nashik

La Mer unhurried country lifestyle. As soon as you enter this incredible home, you’ll immediately feel the high-end touch as you enter the mini-glasshouse that houses the billiards and poker tables. In front of this, you will see the offering which offers sit-outs and seating spots for all the guests. The home glides the indoors and outdoors seamlessly; which means you can enjoy a hearty meal on the dining table while keeping up with the conversation with the one’s enjoying a dip in the pool.The bedrooms are spacious, and thoughtfully designed to serve relaxation and the huge balconies are the showstopper that creates an incredible sense of openness from the get-go.

Khohar Haveli, Gurgaon

Khohar Haveli, which is located at the foot of the lovely Aravalli Hills, is a unique fusion of old-world charm and modern comforts. A treasured gem, the haveli has gone through a thorough process of restoration, retaining its 18th-century architecture, beautiful artifacts, and fresco paintings. Be sure to check out the organic garden offering a farm-to-fork experience, along with a Mughal Do-Baagh and octagonal water fountain that really set this property apart.

The Artisans’ Chalet, Himachal Pradesh

Positioned right in the heart of Manali, just a stone’s throw away from all the major tourist destinations, this anomalous wooden chalet is an embrace of the unexpected. A perfect blend of vintage aesthetic and modern-contemporary, the snug interiors lend an optimal environment to kick back and relive the day’s experiences with friends over freshly brewed coffee. The interiors are the local artists’ muse, as they are ingeniously sculpted with stone and woodwork coupled with silver linings, adding a vivid flare that marries splendor with native hill architecture. Providing a magical experience, whether it be dining on the deck, bonfire evenings, or spending the dewy mornings amidst the exotic northern migratory birds, The Artisans’ Chalet has something for everyone!

Cops Canopy w/ Outdoor Pool, Chandigarh, Punjab

Imagine a nature retreat that fully immerses you in lush greenery, while also providing a variety of modern amenities for leisure and entertainment. This is exactly what you’ll get at Cops Canopy. This unique holiday home offers an unmatched experience, from its distinctive name to its stunning natural surroundings and generous offerings.

