Experience Timeless Charm At This Historic 87-Year-Old Heritage Home in Ooty

Nestled in the misty and mystical Nilgiri Hills of southern India, lies the idyllic Ooty. Known as the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’, Ooty greets visitors with its breathtaking landscapes, rolling hills, and verdant tea estates. Situated in this charming small town is an 87-year-old villa that offers an experience unlike any other. Gravityville, built in 1936, is an English House that boasts of intricate architectural details and is a unique balance of modernity and India’s colonial past.

Once a vacation home for Britishers, this aboe is now an Airbnb hosted by Karthik and Sreedhar, two friends who are avid travellers themselves. This house is also a part of ‘Soul of India’, Airbnb’s initiative that brings the best of heritage stays across the country to travellers.

Sreedhar, co-host, Gravityville, has a singular aim behind running this project. Talking about his hosting journey, he says, “Karthik and I have been long-time friends, and our mutual love of travel brought us together in this venture. Hosting people is a delight for us, and their stories, experiences and feedback motivate us and bring us joy and fulfilment. Hosting on the travel platform has enabled us to meet hundreds of new people and build connections that have lasted us a lifetime!”

As soon as you step foot into the property, you will notice an interior that is a harmonious blend of old and new, with antique furnishings, quirky designs, and upcycled objects from various corners of the world. The four huge bedrooms of the house are all individually styled and offer a unique yet cozy experience. With attention to detail and an emphasis on comfort, each bedroom promises an unforgettable retreat from the outside world.

The living and dining area of embody elegance, comfort, and a seamless blend of old-world charm with contemporary design. These spaces are adorned with a collection of carefully curated antique pieces, adding character and a touch of history. Natural light filters through large windows, illuminating the room and showcasing the exquisite details of the colonial architecture.

Outside, the house boasts of a beautiful garden, perfect for a quiet afternoon of relaxation or an evening of stargazing. The property’s privacy adds to the sense of calm and security, making it the ideal getaway for those seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

As travellers venture into this nature lover’s paradise, they are embraced by a serene ambiance and a cool climate that provides respite from the scorching heat of the plains. Sreedhar also has the perfect itinerary for guests that begins as soon as they step foot into Gravityville. This specially curated 2-day itinerary includes visits to the magnificent Ooty Lake, the picturesque Wenlock Downs where a lot of iconic film scenes have been shot, and Pyakara Lake on Day 1. Day 2 takes you on a tour of the Doddabetta Peak, the Rose Garden and the Tea Museum & Factory to truly experience Ooty like a local.