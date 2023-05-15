Explore India's Authentic Flavors in California: 5 Must-Try Street Food Joints

Indian street food is known for its bold flavours, aromatic spices, and mouthwatering combinations of sweet, savory, and spice. And if you’re a desi living in California, you are in for a treat. We have decided to talk about a plethora of Indian street food joints that serve lip-smacking delicacies to bring the authentic taste of India to your doorstep. Whether you are a fan of vegetarian dishes or a meat lover, these top Indian street food joints offer something for everyone. So, let’s dive in and explore the street food joints.

From savory samosas to spicy chaat, these 5 Indian street food joints bring homely flavors to California.

Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now is a popular Indian street food joint that originated in the San Francisco Bay Area. It has since expanded to other locations in California and serves a fusion of Indian and Mexican street food. Their signature dish is the Tikka Masala Burrito, which is filled with chicken tikka masala, rice, and chutneys. They also serve other popular Indian street food items like samosas, vada pav, and chaat.

Udupi Palace

Udupi Palace is a vegetarian Indian restaurant located in Sunnyvale that specialises in South Indian cuisine. They serve a variety of dosas, idlis, and uttapams, which are traditional South Indian breakfast items. The palace also offers a variety of chaats and snacks like bhel puri, pav bhaji, and masala vada.

Juhu Beach Club

This beach club is a unique Indian street food joint located in Oakland that offers a modern twist to traditional Indian street food. Their menu includes dishes like Pav Vada Sliders, Pani Puri Shots, and Indian Fried Chicken. They also serve a variety of vegetarian and vegan options like the Chana Masala Bowl and the Kale Pakora Chaat.

Samosa House

The fulfilling Samosa House is a popular Indian street food joint located in Los Angeles that offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan options. They specialise in samosas, which come in a variety of flavours and include fillings of potato, paneer, and vegetable. Popular Indian street food items like chaat, dosas, and biryanI are also available in this samosa house.

Viva Mumbai

top videos

Viva Mumbai is an Indian street food joint located in Fremont that offers a taste of Mumbai’s street food. They serve a variety of chaats, including the popular Sev Puri and Pani Puri, and also offer a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like pav bhaji, chicken tikka, and kebabs.