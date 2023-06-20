Explore The Hidden Gems In Europe With These Destinations

Europe is a treasure trove of magnificent monuments laced with stories of the past. And if you are someone who loves history or is in love with architecture, then there’s nothing like exploring Europe. We’ve all gasped at the beautiful marvel of Paris’ Eiffel Tower and been astounded by Big Ben, London’s most popular site. But what about some of Europe’s lesser-known attractions? Here’s a list to help you navigate some of the continent’s rare sites.

Rummu Underwater Prison, Estonia: The abandoned prison camp’s ruins, outside the small Estonian town of Rummu, are now a beach attraction. The Soviet Union had already built the prison in the 1940s. It was constructed in a practical position, on the outskirts of a limestone quarry where the prisoners were made to work. As the Soviets left Estonia in 1991, many of their institutions, including this monument, were forgotten. Rummu Prison is open during the summer as an adventure centre with a 3-euro entrance fee. The place offers various activities like canoeing, paddleboarding, and snorkelling, to name a few. Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse, Denmark: This lighthouse rises over the sand dunes on the shore of Jutland, near the North Sea. Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse was constructed in 1900 but had to be rebuilt after it was buried by shifting sands. A well-liked viewpoint in the Jutland region, visitors can climb the building’s inclining steps to reach the top. When the Northern Lights are seen dancing across the horizon in the winter, the view from the lighthouse is especially breathtaking. Vaxholm Fortress: King Gustav Vasa ordered the construction of Vaxholm Fortress in the 16th century as a defensive stronghold in the Stockholm archipelago. Presently, it has been transformed into a hotel and museum. The museum doors are open during the summer. Visitors can explore the fortress’s ruins and go inside a bomb-proof vault to experience life during the Crimean War. The Sibelius Monument, Finland: The abstract sculpture was built in 1967 by Finnish artist Eila Hiltunen and resembles a sound wave constructed of organ pipe clusters. It is made up of more than 600 steel pipes that are unevenly arranged at various heights, with the tallest pipe rising more than 27 feet into the air. The landmark was created to exemplify Sibelius’ musical style. Rocamadour, France: It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of the ‘Way of Saint James’ pilgrimage path. Rocamadour is a popular tourist location in France. The town clings to the cliff face above the Alzou River and is breathtakingly beautiful. The best views of the village are from l’Hospitalet, a little hamlet on the outskirts of Rocamadour.