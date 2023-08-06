Friendship’s Day 2023: Places To Travel With Your Friends

Celebrate Friendship’s Day 2023 by embarking on unforgettable journeys with your pals. Explore the breathtaking landscapes of Vietnam, indulge in the vibrant culture of Dubai, or unwind on the serene beaches of Santorini. Wherever you choose, these destinations offer the perfect backdrop to create cherished memories and strengthen your bond of friendship. Let the adventures begin!

Friendships Day at Six Senses Vana

Celebrate Friendship’s Day with a unique wellness getaway at Six Senses Vana. Set amidst the Himalayan foothills in Dehradun, India, this 21-acre retreat offers a blend of ancient wisdom and modern innovation. Experience health and healing through Ayurveda, Yoga, Tibetan Medicine, and Natural Healing Therapies. Tailor your stay with specialized programs, such as sleep optimization, detox, weight management, Tibetan Medicine, Ayurveda, natural healing therapies, and yoga. Enjoy curated cuisine that reflects the retreat’s philosophy and indulge in signature experiences like the Alchemy Bar. Don’t miss the Grow with Six Senses program for children. Strengthen your bond and well-being in the heart of nature.

Friendship Day Getaway at Six Senses Con Dao

Discover the captivating charm of Six Senses Con Dao, the first five-star resort in its archipelago, nestled within a national and marine park. With 50 private pool villas designed in a contemporary style that echoes a traditional fishing village, this retreat offers a perfect blend of luxury and nature. Immerse yourself and your adventurous companions in sandy beaches, coral reefs, and marine wonders. Explore Con Dao National Park’s lush expanse and engage with local stories that will leave lasting impressions. Indulge in delectable Western and Vietnamese cuisines at various dining spots, including Vietnamese at the Market, Deli’cious, and By the Beach. Pamper yourselves at the Six Senses Spa against the backdrop of the Lo Voi Mountains, and relish a range of activities, from water sports to turtle-watching and cultural explorations. Friendship Day at Six Senses Con Dao promises unforgettable memories in a breathtaking setting.

Friendship Day Getaway at The Sanctuary at Six Senses Zil Pasyon

Discover the ecological jewel of Seychelles and the private-island home to Six Senses Zil Pasyon. Coral-fringed beaches and massive granite rocks create an air of drama and beauty in this haven of perpetual summer. Step in tune with nature, swim with turtles, and enjoy an intimate destination that is a tropical ode to well-being and absolute comfort.

‘The Sanctuary’ at the property is the ultimate lifestyle environment ranging over two levels plus a very generous pool terrace. The visionary design allows the very best lifestyle experience that Félicité Island and Seychelles have to offer. On the upper level, the contemporary master bedroom features its own plunge pool with a refined ambience. On the lower level, the spacious sitting room sparkles from natural light filtering through the transparent base of the pool above, adding a playful element to the elegant space making it the most unique offering at the property.

A generous terrace fringes the large infinity-edge pool with more island panoramas, while three bedrooms with marble ensuite bathrooms and a fully equipped kitchen share the amazing views.

Honey-colored oak floors are featured throughout the residence with the deck taking on a soft grey weathered finish.

Friendship Day at Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm - DUBAI

Awarded a one MICHELIN star, Ossiano Dubai is a progressive fine dining experience inspired by the ocean and seas. This friendship day, enjoy a meal with your friends at one of Dubai’s most immersive restaurants, as stingrays, sharks and fish in the aquarium glide right past guests’ dining tables. The restaurant is surrounded by huge windows looking into an aquarium of 65,000 marine animals.

Ossiano, a journey inspired by the oceans and seas, gives you emotions throughout your dining experience. The emphasis on storytelling is to transport you into our underwater universe through food. The Ossiano dining experience consists of up to 11 waves accompanied by an extensive wine list carefully curated to take you on a journey like no other.

The 11-waves tasting menu is guided by Chef Grégoire’s Berger’s lifelong respect for seasonality, terroir and sea foraging, with all ingredients sustainably sourced from the oceans or within 50km of a coastline.

Friendship’s Day meal at Moonrise Dubai

Moonrise is an Omakase restaurant located on the rooftop of Eden House, a luxury residential tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Led by Solemann Haddad, it is a 12-seater dining experience that focuses on shining the spotlight on the diversity of ingredients & culinary stories that this region has to offer.

This friendship day, experience a chef’s table format with your friends where one would be seated on a counter just inches away from the open kitchen where Solemann Haddad & his chefs will prepare & guide you through each of your courses. All the while being surrounded by the theatrical backdrop of Dubai’s beautiful cityscape.

The restaurant focuses on serving constantly evolving multi-course menus in which they draw inspiration from Middle Eastern & Japanese ingredients, techniques & food cultures to tell their story & the story of Dubai through food.Sustainability, minimal waste and maximum use of regional produce wherever possible are core values for Moonrise.

Friendship’s Day Getaway at The Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas

Discover The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, an oasis of well-being near Rishikesh, the yoga-capital of the world. A quintessential property within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, The Westin brand’s dedication to wellness shines through this resort, situated in the foothills of the majestic Himalayas, just 45 minutes from Jolly Grant Airport Dehradun. With 141 guest rooms, royal garden villas, and versatile event spaces, the resort offers a holistic experience inspired by the brand’s six pillars of well-being. Guests can personalize their stay, enjoy renowned Heavenly Bed and Bath amenities, and explore four diverse dining outlets showcasing organic and locally sourced ingredients. A dedicated wellness floor houses the Heavenly Spa, fitness studio, and RunWESTIN program, while the Westin Family Kids Club ensures young guests create lasting memories. This resort embodies community, spirituality, and celebration in its architecture and location, inviting guests to rejuvenate amidst nature’s splendor.