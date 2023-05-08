Goa: These 5 Things Should Help You Have a Good Vacation This Summer

Goa, a small state on the west coast of India, is a popular tourist destination known for its beaches, nightlife, and the amazing Portuguese architecture. Goa offers a blend of Indian and Western cultures that makes it unique and appealing to tourists from all over the world. While there’s never the best time to visit a place like Goa, here are the five things you must have in your itinerary to do in Goa:

Enjoy the Beaches

Goa is known for its long stretches of shacks and beaches. Some of the most popular beaches in Goa include Baga, Calangute, Anjuna, and Palolem. You can spend the day sunbathing, swimming, or participating in water sports such as parasailing, jet skiing, and banana boat rides. And of course, do hit the shacks and enjoy your vacation.

Old Goa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was once the capital of Portuguese India. The area is famous for its beautiful churches such as the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, and Church of St. Francis of Assisi. These churches are known for their Baroque architecture, ornate altars, and exquisite paintings. A day dedicated to this will surely be worth it!

Goa is also known for its spice plantations, where you can take a tour and learn about the various spices grown in the region. You can also enjoy a traditional Goan meal made with locally sourced ingredients and spices.

Speaking of food, Goan cuisine is a blend of Indian and Portuguese influences, with dishes such as fish curry, vindaloo, and sorpotel being popular among the tourists. You can try these dishes at local restaurants or beach shacks, or if you want to take things in your own hands, attend a cooking class and learn to make them yourself.

As much as Goa is known for its beautiful beaches, it is also a party hub and is known for its vibrant nightlife, with numerous nightclubs, bars, and beach parties that cater to tourists. Some of the popular nightclubs in Goa include Club Cubana, Tito’s, and LPK Waterfront. You can also attend different beach parties that are organised across North and South Goa.

