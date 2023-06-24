Hanoi: Why is This City The World's Top Pick For Solo Travel

With an astounding increase of 946% year over year in searches for solo travel, Hanoi, Vietnam, leads the list. Taipei, Taiwan, came in second with a 700% growth, followed by Bangkok with a gain of 816 percent.

With the hashtag #SoloTravel trending across numerous social media platforms, solo travel is becoming more and more popular in India. It provides the ideal setting for personal growth and self-discovery. In addition to boosting self-confidence, travelling alone forces you to venture outside of your comfort zone and break your lazy habits.

The top trending locations for solo travellers were recently identified through analysis of worldwide search data by the adventure travel company Explore Worldwide. Explore Worldwide created a list of the locations where online searches for solo travel increased the most after tracking and assessing two years’ worth of Google search data. Vietnam’s Hanoi is the city that tops the list, with a phenomenal increase in year over year solo travel search volume of 946%. Taipei, Taiwan, came in second with a 700% growth, followed by Bangkok with a gain of 816 percent.

ALSO READ: Titanic Submarine Accident: What Is ‘Frontier Travel’ And Why Is It Becoming Popular?

According to the survey, there are many reasons why Hanoi is a favourite destination for tourists. It speaks of the city’s stunning historical architecture, illustrious cultural past, and the variety of single traveller activities accessible, including sauntering around vibrant streets, browsing food markets, and seeing historic temples. Hanoi is also rated highly for safety, with a score of 62 out of 100, making it one of the safest cities in the world.

Top Things Solo Travellers Can Do While Visiting Hanoi