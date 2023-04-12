Here's Why You May Need a Travel Insurance Before Heading For a Vacation

Summer is here, and it’s time to plan a trip with your family and friends. While you have to ensure you pack the right clothes, and choose the ideal accommodation, being insured also becomes crucial when you are travelling to unknown places. Now, the question that comes to our mind is why we need such an insurance policy. Don’t worry, we have got your back. Here a detail of everything you need to know about travel insurance and why it is essential before you plan your vacations this summer.

What is travel insurance?

This type of insurance gives protection against a wide array of unforeseen events and situations that can deplete a traveller’s funds. Well-covered travel insurance can be handy when you take on trips within the country or to a foreign land. These days many travel websites and tour organisers prompt you to buy insurance with your vacation package before you embark on your journey. Most travel insurance policies cover loss or damage to baggage, rented vehicles, emergencies, or accidents. However, the cost and type might depend on the insurer.

Simply put, there are four basic types of travel insurance: trip cancellation or interruption insurance, baggage and personal effects insurance, medical expenditure insurance, and accidental death or flight accident insurance.

Why do you need travel insurance?

Say you are planning an international tour this summer and have requested a visa, a majority of countries mandate travel insurance. So, it’s critical to get travel insurance that covers all potential risks. UAE, New Zealand, Germany, France, and Spain, among others, need you to be insured before you travel.

Next, if your itinerary for the journey changes due to unanticipated events, health issues, cancellation by the hotel or airline, etc., any potential losses that could happen prior to the start of a trip are covered by a travel insurance policy. However, this coverage may vary depending on the company you take your policy from.

What if you lose your debit or credit card while you are on vacation? There is the fear of losing money as well as the concern that you might not get help easily in a foreign land. Many policies reimburse you for the money you lost due to stolen credit or debit cards.

Moreover, travel insurance is effective in case of accidents or medical requirements while on your journey. Also, it is important for those who travel frequently for work.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here