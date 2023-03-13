HistoryTV18 and Rocky Take Viewers on a Fun-Filled Road Trip through Maharashtra & Gujarat

India, XX March: The Western Ghats are calling as India’s beloved traveller and food enthusiast Rocky Singh gets back behind the wheel for a new season the super-hit digital series - #RoadTrippinWithRocky. Viewers can follow his journey along the beautiful western ghats as he treats them to unmissable food joints, local favourites and little known gems from 14th March to 25th March, across History TV18’s and Rocky and Mayur’s social media accounts.

The road trip starts off from the ‘Queen of Deccan’, Pune, and traverses Maharashtra, making pit stops at Lonavala, Mumbai and Nashik before crossing the border into the land of lions, Gujarat where the trip will see Rocky imbibe the rich heritage and richer food in the cities of Surat, Vadodara, Anand and Nalsarovar. Finally, the trip culminates with a day spent in Ahmedabad.

No overrated joints, no tourist traps, no overhyped trendy foods, this trip promises to deliver the very best of street food and the legendary places that still pass the taste test. Starting from ‘Katakirr Misal’ in Pune to the legends of ‘Bohri Mohalla’ in Mumbai and from Nashik’s famous vegetarian biryani to Surat’s most loved ‘Raju Omelette’, Rocky will tell you if the taste lives up to the hype. In short, this trip will be the definitive guide to ‘Rock-y Star’ meals across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

To say the #Roadtrippin series has been a hit on social media would be massive understatement. Over time, it has built a loyal following of audiences who keep coming back for more, season after season. The digital-first nature of the content resonates well the audience today who are used to consuming snack-sized bites of entertainment across devices, often on the go. Add in a healthy dose of humour, trademark quirkiness and spontaneity and you have a formula that guarantees success. So far, the has taken the audience on entertaining and engaging trips covering over 16K kilometres across 21 states, racking up over 1.2 Bn impressions and 350+ million video views.

#RoadTrippinWithRocky Season 5 - Tune into the journey 14th March onwards

on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky and Mayur’s YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here