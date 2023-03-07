India is a country that is famous for its vibrant and colorful festivals, and Holi is one of the most exciting ones. This festival of colours is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country, but some places in India offer a unique and luxurious experience of playing Holi. Let’s embark on a journey to some of the most beautiful and fancy places in India where you can celebrate Holi in style. From the majestic palaces of Rajasthan to the quaint settings of Shirdi, each destination has its own charm and flavor. Get ready to immerse yourself in a riot of colors, music, and fun as we explore the best places to play Holi in India.

Holi at Suryagarh

This Holi, unfold celebrations in every colour amidst the grandeur of the Thar. Add a touch of Rajasthan’s vibrancy to your Holi celebrations with lush flower petals, organic colours, as well as indulgent ghujiyas and mithais, along with your loved ones – against the magnificent backdrop of Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Make your Holi truly unforgettable, with Suryagarh’s thoughtfully curated experiences to elevate your stay and celebrations. Suryagarh makes for the ideal spot for families, friends and couples seeking a memorable getaway and to celebrate the festival of colours.

A Bikaneri Holi at Narendra Bhawan Bikaner

Celebrate the festival of colours with your loved ones in the enchanting city of Bikaner. Immerse yourself in a euphoric celebration of togetherness and love at Narendra Bhawan Bikaner.

Witness a Bikaneri-style Holi and welcome spring by making merry and throwing organic colours and flower petals in the air, smearing loved ones with lots of love, and even more colour. Narendra Bhawan, a design boutique hotel offering intuitive guest service, is the ideal spot for families and couples seeking a one-of-a-kind immersive getaway.

Make this Holi even more colourful by indulging in the festivities, which includes a stay in the hotel’s well-appointed Residence room as well as captivating experiences such as sundowner at Darbari oasis and a delightful Holi brunch at the poolside.

A relaxing Holi at The Roseate New Delhi

This Holi, enjoy a luxury stay at one of the best resort hotels in the city- The Roseate New Delhi. Known for its chic contemporary architecture, enjoy your time savouring the culinary delights at its speciality restaurants or unwind at the Aheli Spa or with a drink at the Iah Bar.

With more than 2000 matured trees, three acres of water bodies, a verdant landscape and the alluring sounds of songbirds, you are sure to be away from hustle of the city.

Celebrate Holi and Women’s Day with a decadent brunch at Chi Ni al fresco at Delhi’s plush urban resort The Roseate New Delhi. The 140 cover restaurant, the only one under a tent canopy in the country, offers private dining rooms, indoor dining, a winery, bar seating and an alfresco experience perched atop a manicured hill overlooking the iconic stained glass boat by Khun Lek Bunnag in the magical landscape setting of The Roseate. The sumptuous buffet spread features live counters of Pani Puri, Kadhi Kachori and Jalebi. Savour varied flavours of lassis at the live lassi bar! To round off the meal choose from an array of traditional Mithais albeit with a twist.

Awadhi Holi at Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra

What better destination to celebrate Holi, than UP? Celebrate the joyous festival at Taj Hotel & Convention Centre Agra. Enjoy Awadhi specialities, local delicacies and handcrafted cocktails. Spread over 4.5 acres, the hotel is ideally located within walking distance from the Taj Mahal. The spacious rooms are elegantly designed in a contemporary style. The hotel houses a spa, expansive kids play area and state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel has 239 modern rooms including 12 lavish suites and one presidential suite that opens out onto an expansive private lawn. While some rooms frame views of the Taj Mahal, others look out on to the town of Agra or have refreshing views of the pool. Every room is spacious, airy, thoughtfully designed and ensconced in swish furnishings and classic décor.

The hotel offers multiple dining options such as Palato, the all-day diner, Daawat-e-Nawaab, the Indian specialty restaurant and two lounges - Liquid Lounge and Tea Lounge. Dont miss having a meal at Infini - The Sky Lounge, a rooftop bar with stunning views of the Taj Mahal.

A peaceful Holi at Renest Shraddha Inn, Shirdi

Celebrate the colours of Holi in the quaint temple town of Shirdi. With 75 elegantly designed rooms including suites, Renest Shirdi offers state of the art accommodation. Spacious gardens, swimming pool and an in-house temple ‘Tapasya’ make this resort an ideal choice.

As the vibrant hues of Holi paint the sky, let the festivities come alive with Renest Shirdi’s extravagant celebration! Revel in an afternoon of endless delights, delectable snacks, refreshing mocktails and pulsating beats of the DJ. All at a very competitive price.

