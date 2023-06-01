On Video: How Mount Everest Turned Into World's Highest Garbage Dump

Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Nepalese sherpa, etched their names in history 70 years ago by conquering Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. On May 29, 1953, they achieved an extraordinary feat, becoming the first humans to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Their remarkable accomplishment not only inspired countless mountaineers but also opened up new avenues for many climbers to pursue this daunting challenge. Since that historic day, Mount Everest has captivated the imagination of adventurers from around the globe.

Climbing Mount Everest comes with a multitude of frightening challenges, including extreme weather, avalanches, and the ever-present risk of altitude-related complications due to the thinning oxygen levels at higher elevations. Despite the unpredictable nature of these conditions, brave individuals continue to undertake this extraordinary endeavour.

With the rising number of adventurers embarking on treks to Mount Everest, an unfortunate consequence has emerged. The accumulation of trash over the years poses a threat to the environment, earning Mount Everest the undesirable reputation of being the World’s Highest Garbage Dump.

A recent video shared by Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer, showed disturbing scenes of garbage and plastic waste scattered at a camp at Mount Everest. The footage, believed to have been captured by one of the mountaineers, depicts the camp’s surroundings littered with plastic waste.

“When human beings don’t spare even Mount Everest from dumping their garbage and plastic pollution. Truly heartbreaking. #stopplasticpollution #MountEverest #everest video by @EverestToday," wrote Supriya Sahu.

In Mount Everest’s close proximity lies Nepal’s Sagarmatha National Park, which was established in 1976 with the primary objective of safeguarding the diverse wildlife in the area. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site just three years later, the park now welcomes approximately 1,00,000 visitors annually. However, this mass arrival of tourists has inevitably resulted in overcrowding, which creates an additional burden on the ecology of the area.

The ever-increasing number of mountaineers visiting the Everest Base Camp and undertaking expeditions to ascend the iconic mountain has resulted in a surge in commercialization. This led to increasing plastic waste and garbage in the area over the years. Regrettably, these human activities have imposed a heavy toll on remarkable natural marvels like Mount Everest.