If Travelling to Canberra? The Botanica Spirits & Food Festival is A Must-Attend

If your idea of a weekend well spent is with a glass of something delicious (and botanically infused) in hand, you might want to know about Canberra’s newest spirit and food festival—Botanica. The festival brings together botanical fueled food and beverage in perfect harmony. Scheduled for 2nd to 3rd September ’23, the weekend will comprise of gastronomy, nature, and creativity.

Adding to the intrigue and sensory experience, the event will take place at the National Botanic Gardens, the ideal backdrop to this unique occasion. Stroll through the gardens G&T in hand, expand your palette with generous sampling opportunities or simply chill by the stage for a masterclass to gain expert knowledge for your next dinner party.

The immersive festival will bring together over 20 botanical crafters including a diverse range of distilleries, packaged goods and food vendors. Gin enthusiasts and spirits aficionados will be treated to a delightful sampling journey, uncovering the intricate flavours and aromas produced by Australia’s native flora. Expect a myriad of local food stalls and food trucks as well as a live stage featuring a program of masterclasses, talks & demonstrations to keep the celebration abuzz.

Think: Local legends like The Hungry Brown Cow, handmade chocolates from Studio Cocoa, tasty BBQ chicken tikka from Tikka Stand, goodies from the Botanic Gardens’ own Pollen Café, gluten-free doughnuts from OMG Decadent Doughnuts and more.

For those looking for something slightly more curated, the Archie Rose Garden Bar will be serving up some of the finest full-serve drinks. Treat yourself to a botanically infused cocktail (like the Red Centre Negroni or Eucalypt Mule) or a beer to sip away on while enjoying the unique outdoor experience. And with the live stage close by the bar, it’s the perfect opportunity to settle down for a relaxing afternoon listening to industry professionals.

After exploring the stalls and getting drinks, head to the stage. From a Martini Masterclass and live cooking demonstration to whisky education, foraging, and sustainability talks, women in the industry talk, cooking with a natives masterclass, and much more, the full program features distillers, bartenders, and industry professionals exploring the topics they’re passionate about.

Top picks: Look out for the Martini Masterclass hosted by SoHi Spirits and the cooking with natives’ demonstration from Bentshed Produce. As well as having fun, there’s scope to learn something new—including handy tips on how to make an exceptional gin cocktail at home.

Whether you’re a connoisseur seeking to expand your palate, or a curious explorer looking to discover new tastes and flavours, if you’re planning to visit Canberra in September, Botanica is the event to attend.