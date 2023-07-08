India’s First-Ever Vedic Theme Park, Ved Van Park Now Open in Noida

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, officially unveiled India’s first park, Ved Van Park, with a Vedic theme in Sector 78 in Noida. The area is known as the Ved Van Park and is home to more than 50,000 plants, including the coconut, kalpavriksha, and banyan, which are described in Vedic literature.

The park’s construction started in January 2021, and according to reports, it now occupies the site of a trash yard. The soil has to be compacted in order to provide a favourable environment for tree planting and to make building easier.

The Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda, and Atharva Veda are all represented in wall murals and sculptures at the park, which is thought to have cost Rs 27 crores to build. Other attractions include laser and sound displays. The park wants to entertain and educate its visitors in order to achieve a dual goal.

Each of the park’s seven zones, Kashyap, Agastya, Vishvamitra, Vasishtha, Atri, Gautam, and Bharadwaj, is named after a great Vedic sage. Visitors to the site can examine educational exhibits with sacred texts that discuss these sages’ lives and the Vedic teachings. In addition, the park’s walls are decorated with colourful representations of scenes from the Vedas. It also has an amphitheatre and a gym, both of which are powered by solar energy.

One can practise yoga in the park’s calm meditation gardens, which are the perfect location for doing so while also seeking inner peace. In addition, the park has a Vedic Knowledge Centre, which acts as a focal point for exploring the depths of Vedic literature. Workshops and talks on a variety of topics, such as Vedic astrology, Ayurveda, and traditional Indian music, are available to visitors. This data was obtained from the dependable travel website Delhi Snap.

Sector 101 on the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line is the nearest metro station to the park, which is located on Ved Van Road inside Assotech Windsor Court in Sector 78 of Noida. Conveniently, guests can easily access the park as it is only a 5-minute drive from the station.

The park will be accessible every day from 8 AM till 9 PM. Every day at 7:45 PM, a laser and sound display will be presented to the public in order to entertain and educate them.