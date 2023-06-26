India's First Luxury 'Bubble Glamping' Resort Opens Up At Munnar, Kerala

Travel is getting exciting for Indians. The first exquisite ‘bubble glamping’ resort in the picturesque hill station of Munnar, Kerala has been launched by Luxeglamp EcoResorts, that pioneered India’s first luxury glamping project. Set amidst the breathtaking vistas of mountains, valleys and lakes, this new site embodies the perfect harmony between captivating views and environmental conservation.

Located at Poopara, Munnar in Kerala, Munnar’s six (6) bubble glamps are situated within the idyllic lush green landscape of the hill station and cardamom plantations offering a mesmerising experience that promises panoramic views and an unparalleled stargazing experience.

Antony Thomas, CEO & Founder of Luxeglamp EcoResorts says, “Our aim is to bring new, innovative, sustainable, and eco-friendly glamping and hospitality experiences to our guests. With the Luxeglamp Kodaikanal resort, we were the first to provide a luxury glamping experience with geodesic Domes. Now we are bringing forth the first ever experience of Bubble Glamping in India, which has an enchanting experience for guests."

Glamping has become increasingly popular in India, with more people seeking unique and sustainable travel experiences. Luxeglamp is at the forefront of this trend, offering guests a chance to connect with nature without sacrificing on comfort.

The property features specially designed Suite Bubble Glamps and Premium Bubble Glamps, each with their own unique private areas, including wooden patios, hot tubs, saunas, and hammocks. The property also features an on-site restaurant that offers complimentary breakfast. Guests can also enjoy a variety of activities including hiking, waterfall trekking, boating, bird watching, and exploring nearby forests and tea plantations.

Beyond its luxurious accommodations, the glamping site at Kodaikanal boasts of an orchard with over 700 fruit-bearing trees as well as an organic kitchen garden to provide guests with the best of nature’s gifts. The company has taken great strides to become an eco-friendly glamping provider by promoting sustainable and removable temporary stay structures, thereby avoiding deforestation and leaving minimal impact on the environment.

With its second glamping site in Munnar, the firm continues to redefine the intersection of luxury, comfort, and nature, offering an extraordinary escape to travellers seeking an immersive and sustainable experience.

“We plan to add another five resorts across India and internationally in the coming two years” signs off Thomas.