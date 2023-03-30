Salma Hayek is currently enjoying a vacation with her husband, Kering’s chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault. In her latest entry, Salma Hayek can be seen posing for several sun-kissed photographs. In one of the pictures, she tilted her head up towards the sun against the backdrop of the Wadi Rum desert. Along with the pictures, she also wrote, “Inhaling the magic of Jordan.”

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Apart from these pictures, Salma also shared a reel that shows the actress and her husband enjoying the beautiful country. The video gives glimpses of her petting the camel, walking through famous monuments, posing for the camera and much more. She was seen donning a mint green silk shirt that consisted of a plunging neckline, long sleeves and tie-details around the waist. The actress paired it with black palazzo pants and accessorized her outfit with multiple chains and bracelets. She also opted for a messy hairdo and no makeup. “Wandering through the ancient wonders of Jordan, one step at a time,” she wrote. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Salma Hayek recently made heads turn as she attended the Oscars in an orange-red sequined gown. The actress, who was a presenter at the awards ceremony, took to Instagram to share a video of her walking the red carpet in style. Her outfit consisted of a halter neck, a cut-out design and tassels at the bottom of the gown. To complete her look, she carried a rose gold statement bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek was last seen in Steven Soderbergh’s film Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum in a lead role. She will next be seen in Angelina Jolie’s directorial film Without Blood. The movie also stars Demian Bichir and Juan Minujin in crucial roles. The details of the film have been kept under wraps.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here