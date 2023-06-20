International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Retreats That Are a Must-Visit Once in Your Lifetime

As International Yoga Day 2023 approaches, it’s an occasion to immerse yourselves in the transformative practice of yoga and rejuvenate our minds, bodies, and souls. Serene vanas ashrams nestled in the Himalayas, beautiful beachfront havens, all these retreats offer one the perfect opportunity to reconnect with yourself in breath-taking surroundings. Get ready for a transformative journey like no other.

Six Senses Vana

In a world of constant change and the relentless pursuit of success, it’s easy to lose sight of our well-being. But now, it’s time to prioritize yourself and take a much-needed break. If you’re seeking a wellness retreat this summer, look no further than Six Senses Vana, nestled in the serene foothills of the Himalayas in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. With its scenic location and renowned Ayurvedic, Tibetan, Meditation, and Healing therapies, Six Senses Vana is the ultimate destination for rejuvenation.

As part of the International Yoga Day celebrations, Six Senses Vana is hosting the Chakra-Balancing YogaRetreat throughout the month of June. Immerse yourself in the birthplace of mantras and discover newfound energy at Six Senses Vana. Suitable for beginners and improvers alike, the retreat programs are delivered by a unique team of instructors whose individual styles complement each other.

7 Days Chakra Shuddhi Yoga Retreats

The Chakra Shuddhi Yoga Retreat aims at balancing your chakras. They are energy centers in different parts of the body that can get unaligned to due stress or an unhealthy lifestyle. However, with Six Senses Vana’s Chakra Shuddhi Yoga, you can expect your chakras to be enlightened and re-positioned in the right places. To do so, yoga and meditation will be at the core of the programme while their certified instructors focus on one chakra a day. That’s not all! Other holistic practices along with yoga and meditation will also be included, like guided visualization, sound healing and prayanam. Whether you’re an expert or a novice, here you will learn to open your chakras for a harmonious life and even when you’re back from the programme you’ll be more at peace and calm minded.

7 Days PanchMahabhut Shuddhi Yoga Retreats

According to Ayurveda, five elements play a vital role in the well-being of an individual. The five elements of nature are air, fire, earth, space, and water. These elements are also present in an individual and when they get disrupted, one can experience mental, physical, emotional and/or spiritual imbalance. To manifest these elements back to your mind, body and soul, the programme aims on starting from the earth element and finally reaching the space element. The practice of yoga and meditation will balance and harmonise them. Immerse yourself in guided visualization, mindfulness, and pranayama with the guidance of certified instructors for mindfulness, inner peace, and calmness.

Indulge in the serene ambiance of Six Senses Vana this International Yoga Day and experience unparalleled wellness and holistic programs that will revitalize and heal you from within.

Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Dubai

Wellness retreats continue to soar in popularity with travelers prioritizing their physical and mental wellbeing while they make the most of their break. Dubai has embraced wellness as an integral part of its travel offerings, with hotels and resorts seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art spas, fitness centers, and holistic wellness programs to their facilities. From rejuvenating spa treatments to serene yoga retreats in magical locations, Dubai offers a sanctuary where visitors can unwind and restore balance to their lives.

Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray represents a luxurious sanctuary nestled within the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray resort. This lavish spa combines traditional Turkish influences with modern wellness practices, presenting an array of holistic treatments, hammam rituals, and relaxation therapies. Guests can immerse themselves in a world of serenity, indulging in the spa’s decadent facilities and enjoying rejuvenating experiences that leave them feeling refreshed and revitalised.

Six Senses Rome

A modern take on the ancient art of Roman bathing, introducing the latest biohacking technology for recovery and restoration in the heart of this vibrant and bustling city. Six Senses Spa also reinterprets the themes of classicism and contact with nature, from the mosaic of Daphne’s laurel tree to the biophilic features and locally sourced and organic spa products.

The Roman Bath Day Spa - Enjoy one hour to fully immerse in the bathing circuit while keeping hydrated with the structured water provided and enjoying the relaxation space when you need some time out. Add on a treatment experience to complete your journey: choose from Scrub Down, Rub Down, Soul Food, Friend Fix or Partner Perfect.

The Cocoon- This exceptional head to toe treatment delivers a multi-sensory experience. The journey starts with a grounding foot soak and a gentle body brush exfoliation to stimulate the lymphatic system. This ritual continues with a tension-melting warm Tuscan candle massage & skin restoring body wrap rich in argan oil and shea butter. While being cocooned, the signature mini-facial ritual, will stimulate cellular regeneration and promote a lasting sensation of wellbeing. Using Seed to Skin.

Dreamcatcher Massage- Evoke a deep sense of relaxation with this head-to-toe therapeutic massage using the purest of CBD oils. Releasing tension from back, neck and shoulders before finishing with an acupressure massage on the feet. Take a luxury sleep kit home with you.

Healing Herbal Hammam-This traditional experience starts with a deeply cleansing and revitalizing body scrub, followed by a full body foam wash. The treatment completes with the application of a leave-on, moisturizing body mask.

Biohacking-Unleash your limitless potential for living a healthy, balanced life full of energy. Biohacking takes shortcuts to better wellness by hacking the body’s natural recovery systems.

Sound Journey-Allow the sacred sounds to reverberate in your innermost. A transcendent experience not to be missed. Let the sound and vibration allow you to experience your true, limitless nature. We highly recommend sharing this transformative experience with your loved one.

Amal Tamara

As yoga is a very vast practice to learn within a short span, through Amal Tamara’s customised therapeutic yoga sessions, their experts teach you the best possible yoga postures which are best suitable for your body type and requirement to extend practicing the same. ​

Expert yoga guides at Amal Tamara design the perfect blend of asanas, pranayama, and meditation that will offer you a new ease on life!

Karkkidaka Chikitsa treatment includes specially designed exercise and diet plans, Ayurvedic treatments such as panchakarma, that works best during monsoon, Rasayanam, or rejuvenating medication, Herbal fumigation to eliminate moisture and microorganisms and spiritual recitations, to calm and centre the mind and spirit.

Tamara Coorg

The clock’s ticking, coffee is brewing, and the hills are calling you. Indulge in making your signature blend under the watchful eye of The Tamara Coorg in-house connoisseur. You can also take your blend home with you as a souvenir. Sit back and enjoy your personalized creation against a backdrop of rain-drenched valleys and misty mountains at The Tamara Coorg.

Lush greenery, plantations of the most aromatic coffee, cardamom and pepper, beautiful streams, and gushing waterfalls, all experienced in a stunning eco-resort. The Tamara Coorg spans 180 acres and is located over 3,500 feet above sea level. Here, you will experience nature and luxury at its best as you wake up to the breath-taking view and the calming silence of the hills, disturbed only by the chirping birds and the rustle of leaves.