John F Kennedy’s Rs 291 Crore Holiday Home In French Riviera Up For Sale

Former US President John F. Kennedy’s holiday home on the French Riviera has been listed for sale. As per a report by The New York Post, the magnificent mansion is up for sale for $35.5 million (Approx Rs 291 Crore). The massive property in Valbonne, known as the Domaine de Beaumont, sits on 44 acres. Reportedly, this was a vacation spot for all the Kennedy siblings when their father, Joseph Patrick Kennedy, was the US Ambassador to the United Kingdom between 1938 to 1940. The former US President reportedly learned how to swim in this house.

John F. Kennedy was the 35th President of the United States and assumed office in 1961. He was the youngest person to hold the post, but he was soon assassinated in 1963.

The French Riviera property, built in 1920, was designed by famous French architect Jacques Couelle. “This truly is a unique property, just 10 kilometres from the vibrant city of Cannes, you step into a period property surrounded by exceptional grounds and views, where peace, privacy, and space are king," Bruno Gruat, who holds the listing with Savills French Riviera, said as reported by The New York Post.

The mansion is famous not only because of its ownership but also because of its tasteful architecture and interiors. The publication mentioned that the estate has several buildings. The main house is sprawled over 12,500 square feet and has about nine bedrooms. Further, it also has a grand reception hall that features a marble staircase, a formal dining room, a breakfast area, and a spacious living room. Other features of the house include a fully equipped kitchen, a laundry room, and an entertainment lounge. In addition, there is a separate housing facility for staff members and a temperature-controlled wine storage area. A 65-foot heated marble pool, a pool house, ornamental pools and waterfalls, an olive grove, a tennis court, and flower gardens are all part of the park, as per the report.

As per the listing, there is also a meadow for horses on the estate that can be developed into stables and a quarry for those who are enthusiastic about riding.