Lakshadweep: A First Timer's Guide to One of India's Most Beautiful Destinations

Lakshadweep is a Union Territory of India and is located in the Arabian Sea. It is an archipelago. It consists of 36 islands and only 10 of them are inhabited. The name “Lakshadweep" comes from Sanskrit and means “a hundred thousand islands". If Goa has become too crowded for you then it is time for an offbeat holiday far from the hustle and bustle of the cities. Here’s a quick guide to the beautiful island destination.

Reaching Here

If you are looking for the quickest, then it is by by air. Lakshadweep’s airport is located on Agatti Island and operates several domestic airlines from Kochi (Kerala). Most popular destinations here are Minicoy Island, Kalpeni Islands, Kadmat Islands, Bangaram Island, and Thinnakara Island. There are also ships which sail from Kochi to the islands of Lakshadweep. MV Kavaratti, MV Minicoy, MV Amindivi, MV Corals, MV Lagoon, MV Lakshadweep Sea, and MV Arabian Sea are the seven ships that go to Lakshadweep from Kochi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziyad_ Muhammad (@zi__yad___)

Secondly, entry to these islands requires a permit issued by the Lakshadweep Administration. It is based in Kochi. You will need a clearance certificate which has to be cleared from your local police station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAKSHADWEEP 🇮🇳 (@lakshadweep_ld)

Places to Visit