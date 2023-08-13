Le Meridian Amritsar: Let This Luxurious Abode Be Your Companion As You Explore History

Once you leave your home for a vacation, it is a given that there will be a few expectations to ‘adjust’. It is hard to find a place you can call home, a place that offers comforts unmatched, particularly in a city which sees tourists from all over the world. However, Le Meridian Amritsar is a definitive answer to those woes. Situated nearly a stone’s throw away from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, the property is nestled in the womb of serene and quaint fields that stretch out into the horizon.

As one might expect, our tryst with the renowned brand was memorable. Palms joined together, a warm sat sri akal greets you wherever you go. The property itself is brand new, but has already become the talk of the town. Assuming, you stay here for 2 nights, there is plenty for one to experience. What distinguishes the property from others is the immaculate attention paid to aesthetics and comfort alike.

From the moment you enter, the music (the brand plays its own tunes) and the scent (LM 0027 specially curated) cut you out from the clamour outside. The arrival art itself cues you in for what’s in store, a majestic horse symbolizing the state’s rich history and a companion to its heroic Kings.

At the ground floor are two restaurants – Le Grand Café and Asian Bristo. These are adjacent to Latitude, a chic modern lounge and bar that offer lip smacking Petit plates and fine coffee brews in the day and cocktails and spirits at night.

The Le Grand Café chefs treated us to an unforgettable culinary experience with numerous dishes of Amritsar. Traditional dishes were served alongside ones with a modern twist. The crowning plate was the Bun Tikki, a staple in Amritsar, which was immaculately compressed into a flat patty tossed in flavorful sauces. In the morning, the breakfast offered is an enviable spread of Indian, Continental and Asian leaving you spoilt for choice. At Asian Bristo, a delicious authentic spread awaited us. The décor lends itself to what the restaurant tries to achieve – authenticity. Here, one can savour on dishes from Japan, China, Thailand and Indonesia.

What makes the property stand apart is its tireless commitment to service and top notch amenities. In particular, the pool, next to an ultra-lavish spa, overlooks the lush green fields of Amritsar. It adds a certain charm to your swim sessions for you feel you are in the thick of things and not really detached from the city. There is also a spacious gym with an instructor if you need assistance in your workouts- don’t let vacation be the reason for you to miss those calorie burning sessions.

Amritsar is a historic city, it surely should be a place one must visit at least once in his/her life. Its past is tied to India’s freedom struggle and its fields were once the turf on which legendary kings marched into glory. Le Meridian, a Marriot property, has now made its presence felt in Amritsar. With the sheer strength of its brand, synonymous with topnotch hospitality, a memorable stay in Amritsar is now guaranteed.

Details about the property

Rooms

This non-smoking property has 147 rooms which are segregated into:

Deluxe King Premium Twin Premium King Executive King Executive Club Twin Junior Suite Executive Suite Presidential Suite

Closest airport

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport is 1.5km from the property.

Restaurants