Long Weekends and the Beauty of Getaways

Long weekends allow us to break free from the mundaneness of routine life. They offer a tantalizing taste of freedom and relaxation and serve as mini-vacations, brimming with the promise of adventure and rejuvenation. Taking a trip during these extended breaks allows us to explore new destinations, indulge in leisurely pursuits, and create cherished memories with loved ones. Whether it’s a quick getaway to a nearby city or a tranquil retreat in nature, long weekends possess the charm of transforming ordinary days into extraordinary experiences.

Tarun Tahiliani, India Country Manager, KAYAK, says, “It’s great to see that Indian holidaymakers are eagerly preparing for the upcoming long weekend. With summer vacations coming to an end, this is the perfect opportunity to make the most of the remaining holidays. KAYAK allows Indian travellers to identify more affordable travel dates and set price alerts for their preferred destinations, so they don’t miss out on great deals over Eid and the upcoming festive season.”

KAYAK.co.in search insights reveal the average return economy flight during this holiday period is priced at around INR 10,773 which is significantly cheaper (by INR 1,366) compared to the average return economy flight in June. The most searched domestic flight destinations include New Delhi (₹11,509 on average), Goa (₹7,747 on average), Bengaluru (₹8,180 on average), and Mumbai (₹8,309 on average).

Indian holidaymakers could be looking to extend their long weekends to embark on their much-awaited overseas trips with the most searched destinations for Indian travellers over Eid being Bali (₹39,271 on average), Bangkok (₹24,553 on average), London (₹76,555 on average) and Dubai (₹27,719 on average).

The average one-night stay in a 3 to 4-star hotel over Eid domestically is ₹8,786 on average and internationally is ₹17,499 on average.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, echoes the same sentiment, “Compared to the same period last year, we have observed a notable surge in search queries on our platform for the dates of July 29th to 30th. The increase has been remarkable, reaching up to 44%. This upward trend indicates a strong momentum, and we anticipate further growth as we approach the long weekend. Travelers’ interest and engagement are on the rise, highlighting the positive outlook for the upcoming period.”

Which are the top destinations for the same?

For the upcoming long weekend, the most popular destinations among travelers for domestic travel include Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai. These cities have garnered significant attention and are expected to attract a high number of visitors.

In terms of international travel, destinations such as Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar have emerged as top choices.