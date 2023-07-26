Looking For A Perfect Weekend Getaway? Explore These 5 Vineyards For An Unforgettable Experience

The World’s Best Vineyards List for 2023 recently revealed the names of the most alluring wine havens on Earth. Home-grown Catena Zapata in Mendoza, Argentina grabbed the first spot. Wine tourism in India is slowly and steadily developing in the country. Going for wine tours has become a perfect weekend getaway for the millennials. The wine tours do not just offer visually pleasing landscapes but also offer activities like grape picking, etc.

If you are a wine connoisseur who loves exploring different wine-tasting festivals to relish the sophisticated drink? Then you can visit these 5 vineyards in India.

York Winery, Nashik, Maharashtra

York Winery is located in the country’s “Wine capital of India” Nashik. Located on a slope of a green hill, with a lake on the side, the winery produces quality wines like Shiraz and Sauvignon Blanc. It is one of the few wineries in India that produces Chardonnay. The wineries offer vineyard tours, vineyard restaurants, and wine tasting.

Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyard is known as ‘The Napa Valley of India’, it is spread across a magnificent 3,000 acres. Sula Valley serves an excellent variety of wines like Satori Merlot, and Riesling Sico.

Fratelli Vineyards

Fratelli Vineyard is a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. It is situated in the spectacular vineyard estate in Akluj in Maharashtra’s Solapur. It is the perfect place for spoiling yourself, as it offers a homely guesthouse, and authentic Maharashtra cuisines prepared by the top-class chef. It offers exclusive tours of its state-of-the-art cellars.

Chateau d’Ori

It is the second-largest vineyard and is known for its classic French wine. It boasts the world’s largest Merlot plantation. The gorgeous vineyard is eco-friendly and uses windmills for power generation. It does not use fertilizers and pesticides in its Merlot plantation. It has three artificial lakes for watersports, wine-tasting lounges, and resorts with Jacuzzi.

Grover Zampa Vineyards

Located on Nandi Hills in Bengaluru, the vineyard is one of the oldest and most reputable in India. It has a record of producing award-winning wines. The company bought Four Season Wines and Charosa Wines in 2019. It has won an award for the premium, La Reserve brand of oak-matured Shiraz reds and Cabernet Sauvignon.