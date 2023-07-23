Looking For A Perfect Weekend Getaway? Explore These 5 Vineyards For An Unforgettable Experience

The World’s Best Vineyards List for 2023 recently revealed the names of the most alluring wine havens on Earth. Home-grown Catena Zapata in Mendoza, Argentina grabbed the first spot. Wine tourism in India is slowly and steadily developing in the country. Going for wine tours has become a perfect weekend getaway for the millennials. The wine tours do not just offer visually pleasing landscapes but also offer activities like grape picking, etc.

If you are a wine connoisseur who loves exploring different wine-tasting festivals to relish the sophisticated drink? Then you can visit these 5 vineyards in India.