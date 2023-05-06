Los Angeles Best Food Trucks: From Fusion Tacos to Tamales, Here's Where to Satisfy Your Cravings

The city of Los Angeles is renowned for its vibrant food culture, encompassing everything from high-end dining establishments to cozy hole-in-the-wall eateries. But one of the most exciting experiences one can have is by exploring the city’s many food trucks. These mobile kitchens include a range of unique and mouth-watering dishes that are a must-try for food lovers. From fusion tacos to Korean BBQ, LA’s food trucks have something for every taste bud. Below are the few best food trucks in Los Angeles that you simply can’t afford to miss.

Mariscos Jalisco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariscos Jalisco (@mariscosjalisco)

With its reputation for serving some of the most delicious tacos in Los Angeles, this food truck is a must-visit. Mariscos Jalisco is particularly renowned for its signature dish, the Tacos Dorados de Camaron, it consists of delicious shrimp folded into a corn tortilla, which is then fried until it’s crispy. The tacos are topped with avocado and a tangy Salsa Roja.

Tamales Elena Y Antojitos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAMALES ELENA Y ANTOJITOS (@tamaleselenayantojitos)

Tamales Elena Y Antojitos is a food truck that combines the flavours of Mexico and Africa. This family-owned truck has gained a loyal following for its handmade tamales in a variety of flavours. Along with the tamales, their mouth-watering tacos are also worth trying. This food truck is a perfect example of how blending different cultural cuisines can create something unique and memorable.

Kogi BBQ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kogi (@kogibbq)

This mobile kitchen’s fusion of Korean and Mexican cuisines results in dishes that are both exciting and satisfying. The menu offers a range of dishes, from tacos to burritos to sliders, each bursting with the unique flavours of Korean BBQ. The must-try dish is the short rib taco, with caramelised meat and spicy salsa Roja. With a dedicated following and a reputation, Kogi BBQ is one food truck you won’t want to miss.

Yeastie Boys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEASTIE BOYS BAGELS (@yeastieboysbagels)

Yeastie Boys is the ultimate destination for bagel lovers in Los Angeles. Their freshly baked bagels offer a variety of flavours that attracts everyone. Their bagels are known for unique texture, soft and fluffy on the inside with a crispy on the outside. They have made it easy to find them as they post their daily locations and specials on their Instagram page.

Hustle N Dough

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hustle N Dough (@hustlendough)

Hustle N Dough, a popular food truck in LA, has been satisfying sweet cravings since 2017. The truck run by Adam Bunnell, is a self-taught baker who has a passion for creating delicious dishes. Their donut flavours are both classic and innovative, from chocolate to combinations like maple miso brown sugar and horchata. Recently, they have added grandma-style pizza squares to their menu.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here