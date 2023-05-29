A Beginners Guide To Visiting Kashmir; From Travel to its Historic Monuments

Kashmir is India’s crown jewel. It is often referred to as “Paradise on Earth," and rightly so for it is located in the northernmost part of the Indian subcontinent and is renowned for its stunning natural beauty. It has a rich cultural heritage and civilizational history that goes back centuries too. Of course, the very word Kashmir invokes vivid imagery in our mind. From snow-capped mountains and lush green valleys to sparkling lakes and meandering rivers, it has a lot to offer. If you’re planning to visit Kashmir, Dal Lake in Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam need to be in your list.

Kashmir has immense spiritual and religious value to it. Notably, the Amarnath Cave, located at an altitude of 3,888 meters, is a significant pilgrimage site for Hindus. The shrine of Hazratbal, which houses the sacred relic of Prophet Muhammad, is an important place of worship for Muslims.

Kashmir is also home to the stunning ruins of the Martand Sun Temple. Built in the 8th century by Lalitaditya Muktapida of the Karkota dynasty, the temple is dedicated to Surya, the Sun God in Hinduism. Even in its ruins, it retains an imposing charm which harks back at its full glory which it once enjoyed. The complex originally consisted of a central shrine surrounded by 84 smaller shrines. The primary structure, made of sandstone, featured a colonnaded courtyard, beautifully carved pillars, and an elaborate entrance.

The Mughal Garden in Kashmir is a popular attraction as well. Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, and Chashme Shahi are among the famous gardens in Srinagar, known for their well-manicured lawns, vibrant flowers, and intricate water features.

HOW TO GET HERE

Martand Sun Temple

By Road: There are many public and private vehicles available to reach Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag Jammu Kasmir. Taxis can be hired from Srinagar which takes around 2 or 3 hours. The pilgrim village is just off the road that leads to famous tourist spot of Phalgham and holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji. By Rail: The Nearest Railway station is Anantnag Railway station. Anantnag railway station is also connected with Kashmir Railway that runs from Baramulla to Qazigund. By Air: The nearest airport to Martand Sun Temple is Srinagar air force base airport, Srinagar which is 11 KM away from Martand Sun Temple.

The Mughal Gardens

By Air: The Sheikh ul Alam Airport is the closest airport that connects the Mughal garden. It is about 25 km from the airport. By Train: Srinagar Railway station is 22 km away from Mughal Gardens. Almost every major city has a train to Srinagar railway station. By Road: Enjoy the journey to reach Shalimar Bagh by road as it is 14 km from the Lal Chowk in Srinagar. National Highway connects this destination to every big city and you can also reach via bus or private cab service.

Shankaracharya Temple

By Rail: Nowgam Railway Station in Srinagar city is located only 17 kilometres away from the temple. Nearest big railway station from Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar is located in Jammu. It is located 300 kms away. By Air: Srinagar air force base aerodrome which is located just 11 kilometres away from the temple. The other nearest airport from Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar is located in Badgam District.

Gulmarg

By Air: Srinagar Airport (SXR) is the transport hub of Kashmir, and there are direct flights to Srinagar from Delhi and Mumbai. Flights from Delhi to Srinagar take an hour and 15 minutes.

Gulmarg is home to the Gulmarg Ski Resort, which is ranked among the best skiing resorts in Asia.

Dal Lake

By Air: You get on a flight to reach the Dal jheel in Srinagar via the Sheikh ul Alam Airport. The Sheikh ul Alam Airport is the only working airport around the city. It takes 50 minutes (22.3 Km) to reach Dal Lake from here.

By Rail: You can travel to Jammu-Tawi or Udhampur railway station which is well connected with other parts of Kashmir. You can then hire a taxi or get on a bus to be able to reach Dal Lake in Srinagar.

By Road: Roads always connect to almost every place you want to go unless to a different continent. And, as I said earlier, the Dal jheel being situated in the summer capital of J&K, this place is connected via roads that are decent enough and you can hop on a bus or a taxi without any worries.