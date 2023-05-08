Meghan Markle Enjoys Hiking in California; Discover Top Hiking Destinations in India

Meghan Markle was photographed hiking in California with her friends over the weekend after missing King Charles’ Saturday coronation. Pinkvilla reported that Meghan Markle was seen leaving her $15 million home early on Sunday morning for a tranquil 40-minute walk. Harry and the two kids did not accompany Markle on the outdoor excursion though.

The Duchess of Sussex is pictured on the climb in a now-famous shot wearing casual athletic shorts, a loose-fitting blue shirt, brown hiking boots and a green jacket knotted around her waist.

India is a sizable nation with a widely diverse topography that provides hikes for hikers of every skill level. The majority of mountain walks are found along the Himalayan mountain range, which cuts through several northern states and union territories of India. However, states further south provide a variety of breathtaking scenery to walk through. India also has other mountain ranges. Here are some of the best places in India for hiking, ranging from the tea farms and rainforests of the south to the snow-capped High Himalaya in the north.

Ladakh

In the far north of India, on the southern edge of the Tibetan Plateau, sits Ladakh, which is culturally and geographically distinct from a large portion of the rest of India. While lodging in homestays or monasteries, hikers can see the rocky mountains, glacial rivers, and ancient culture in the Markha Valley, Hemis National Park, Zanskar Valley, and Nubra Valley, all of which are located in Ladakh. Spiti Valley (Himachal Pradesh)

The Spiti Valley, situated between Manali and Ladakh, is comparable to Ladakh in terms of its terrain and culture but is even more remote and sees fewer visitors as a result of how difficult it is to get there. Due to the high altitudes and numerous high crossings along the route, such as the Kunzum Pass (15,000 feet), the Hamta Pass (14,000 feet), and the Pin Bhaba Pass (16,000 feet), the majority of the treks here are regarded as difficult. Manali (Himachal Pradesh)

Due to its cooler alpine environment in the summer, the little town of Manali is a popular destination for adventure travel, even though it is covered in snow throughout the winter. The fact that Manali serves as an accessible starting place for both long and short hikes in this northern region of Himachal Pradesh is one of the attractions for hikers. Kashmir Valley (Jammu & Kashmir)

The Kashmir Valley in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is a lovely place to go hiking. In fact, walking is the only way to explore some of Kashmir’s most stunning areas. The Great Lakes Trek, which takes seven days and is just moderately difficult, is occasionally cited as one of the best treks in India. Valley of the Flowers National Park (Uttarakhand)

The Valley of Flowers National Park, in the Chamoli District of Uttarakhand, is named for the summertime explosion of wildflowers that occurs there.If wildflowers are your thing, other hiking routes in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will also have them in bloom at the same time of year.

