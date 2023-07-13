Monsoon Travel: 4 Resorts to Visit During the Rainy Season

Monsoon resorts offer a unique and enchanting experience, showcasing the beauty of nature in its rainy glory. Misty mountains, lush green landscapes, picturesque locations, petrichor - These resorts provide a serene escape from the bustling city life. Nestled in the hills flanked by serene water bodies, these resorts offer a rejuvenating retreat.

The sound of raindrops, the fresh scent of wet earth, and the serene ambiance create a perfect backdrop for relaxation. Embrace the magic of the monsoon season and immerse yourself in the tranquil charm of these enchanting resorts.

Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

Nestled along the picturesque coastal highway, Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort offers a captivating blend of history and natural beauty on the Coromandel Coast. Surrounded by serene casuarina groves, this beachfront resort boasts 15,000 square feet of lush gardens and a private beach, making it an idyllic choice for the monsoon season. With 105 rooms, including Ocean View Suites, and three award-winning restaurants, guests can indulge in luxury while enjoying breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal. The resort’s Amrtam Spa & Wellness Studio offers rejuvenating treatments inspired by traditional Eastern medicines, allowing guests to experience ultimate relaxation with an ocean-view backdrop. For a truly enchanting experience, couples can enjoy a romantic private dining experience under the starry sky, accompanied by the soothing sound of waves and gentle ocean breeze. Beach weddings at Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort provide a magical setting, with panoramic vistas of the East Coastline and the tranquil Bay of Bengal. This exquisite property combines all these elements to create a truly memorable and captivating experience for its guests.

Holiday Inn Resort, Goa

Holiday Inn Resort, located at Mobor Beach in South Goa, is a captivating Mediterranean-inspired retreat overlooking the Arabian Sea. With direct access to the beach, it offers a unique and enchanting experience. The resort’s spacious rooms with balconies provide majestic views of the Arabian Sea and landscaped gardens, making it an ideal destination for a relaxing and enjoyable vacation in Goa. Indulge in the finest culinary delights at their fine-dining restaurants, including Zest Cafe and Kitchen, serving Indian and global cuisine, The Beach Grill for stunning beach sunsets, and The Fig and Olive for Mediterranean classics. For ultimate relaxation, guests can unwind by the pool or rejuvenate their senses at the Spa Villa, offering a range of massages, sauna, and steam bathing. The resort also caters to monsoon weddings with its expansive indoor and outdoor venues, including a grand ballroom and extensive lawns, perfect for romantic destination weddings. Holiday Inn Resort Goa promises a memorable stay where luxury meets serenity in the breathtaking setting of South Goa’s Mobor Beach.

Crowne Plaza Kochi

Nestled amidst the panoramic views of backwaters, Crowne Plaza Kochi offers a perfect blend of leisure and luxury. With 269 spacious business rooms and suites, guests can enjoy excellent views of the backwaters and the city. The hotel stands out with its authentic culinary outlets, catering to diverse tastes, and its extensive spa and leisure facilities. Sohum Spa, one of the largest hotel spas in Kerala, sprawls over 25,000 square feet and offers a range of rejuvenating treatments, including Ayurvedic therapies. The tranquil waterfront setting of the hotel provides a serene backdrop for relaxation. For a memorable dining experience, guests can head to Skygrill, the rooftop restaurant known for its exquisite ambiance and delectable barbecues and grills, accompanied by an extensive menu of beverages. Crowne Plaza Kochi is also an ideal choice for business events, with its high-tech meeting spaces capable of accommodating up to 900 people. Whether it’s for business, leisure, or events, Crowne Plaza Kochi offers a truly exceptional experience that combines comfort, elegance, and breathtaking views of the backwaters.

InterContinental Marine Drive, Mumbai

Located strategically in the heart of Mumbai’s Art Deco district, with a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea, InterContinental Marine Drive stands out with its large rooms and suites and provides an oceanfront boutique luxury in the heart of Mumbai. Dining at the hotel is just as indulgent. Dome, the Rooftop Bar exudes the best things in life: wine, food, music and the stars. L&S Bistro & Pizzeria brings the world to Mumbai with its global street food menu. History meets gastronomy at Kebab Korner where Heritage recipes are given a contemporary touch.