Mother's Day 2023: Head To These Homestays Run by Mother-Child Duo's

Mother’s Day, is a celebration of the special bond between a mother and a child. A unique aspect of this bond involves mothers and kids coming together to create some creative homestays. These properties are not just a business venture, but a reflection of the deep connection between a mother and her child. Here are some inspiring stories of mothers and their children who have come together to create beautiful homestays, each with its own unique charm and character. From rustic farmhouses to luxurious villas, these homestays offer an authentic and heart-warming experience for travelers seeking a home away from home.

SaffronStays Waters by Kosha Villas, Pawna

SaffronStays Waters by Kosha Villas comprises three exclusive pool villas that offer panoramic views of Pawna Lake. The properties are owned by Prapti Shah, and her son Nirmit and daughter-in-law Aneri Shah help manage and run them. Working together on this project has been an enriching experience for the entire family. They faced challenges, learned from one another, and ultimately grew closer as a team.

Prapti Shah learned that age and experience do not guarantee all the answers, as Nirmit and Aneri suggested fresh changes that proved to be beneficial. To work together in any relationship, personal or professional, an open mind and trust are necessary. The family’s original plan was to create affordable guest houses on a farm, but they pivoted to creating luxury experiences due to Nirmit and Aneri’s passion for the land.

Each member of the family is equally invested in enhancing the guests’ experience and maintaining the property. Watching them work together to upgrade various aspects of the property, including the menu and amenities, is truly remarkable. Overall, SaffronStays Waters by Kosha Villas is a testament to the power of family and the rewards of working together towards a shared goal.

Kaia Waters By Kosha Villas, Pawna

SaffronStays Kaia Waters By Kosha is a Greek-styled, 3-bedroom villa with an infinity pool that overlooks the entire Pawna Lake. The villa is tastefully decorated with cool blues and whites and has bohemian-inspired wall artefacts and pendant lamps that transport you to the European country.

Yahvi Waters By Kosha Villas, Pawna

SaffronStays Yahvi Waters By Kosha Villas is a 2-bedroom rustic villa with an infinity pool in Pawna,where ‘country’ meets ‘luxury’. This pool villa near Mumbai and Pune will give you an experience of a true forest stay. The home is surrounded by age-old trees and minimal landscaping and perched over a natural stream.

Ahilya Waters By Kosha Villas, Pawna

SaffronStays Ahilya Waters By Kosha Villas is a 3-bedroom contemporary-styled villa with a pool in Pawna. This luxury villa near Mumbai features an expansive terrace which offers 270° views of Pawna Lake and Tikona mountains in front, and Tungi Fort and the distant hills in the back.

Avabodha, Panchgani

SaffronStays Avabodha is a stunning eco-friendly villa featuring three bedrooms, located just a five-minute drive from the popular Parsi Point. The property provides breathtaking views of the confluence of two tranquil rivers that can be seen from every window of the house.

The owner of Avabodha, Alka Shesha Chaphekar, had always dreamed of having a home in the mountains. Through her travels, she decided to build a homestay to offer the same welcoming experience that she had received from others. Her daughter, Prachi Chaphekar, promised to help her run the homestay, artist residency, and retreat once the property was built.

Together, Alka and Prachi form a mother-daughter team that seeks to enhance the holistic homestay experience for their guests. They aim to provide a space where people can connect with themselves, nature, and their loved ones. Prachi is inspired by her mother’s hard work in building Avabodha and enjoys working alongside her. They respect each other’s strengths and weaknesses and are each other’s biggest well-wishers.

The duo manages their personal and professional lives separately and has meetings like any other coworkers. Alka values her daughter’s technological expertise, while Prachi benefits from her mother’s lifelong experience and coaching skills. They both learn from each other and apply their knowledge to enhance their business. They believe that working as a team helps them grow and achieve great things.

Monarch Manor, Manali

SaffronStays Monarch Manor in Manali is an exquisitely restored architectural masterpiece situated in a tranquil area of the town. It features four family rooms known as the Royal Chambers, a luxurious master suite called the King Suite, and a charming Glass Suite for a romantic getaway.

Originally purchased by Mr Dayal, husband of Manju Dayal and father of Deepansh Dayal in 2006, the Dayal family decided to transform their beloved residence into a unique homestay during the Covid lockdown. They renovated the property with great care and attention to detail, resulting in the stunning retreat it is today.

When asked about their experience of working together, Deepansh Dayal describes it as a collaboration with a friend and business partner. He explains that they support each other like friends, but also have healthy disagreements like business partners when necessary. Working with his mother has been a fun and enlightening experience, allowing them to better understand each other’s work style, thoughts, ideas, and vision.

Manju Dayal shares her son’s perspective, stating that working together doesn’t feel like work at all. The mother and son work together as friends and there is no sense of a generational gap between them. They learn from each other constantly and staying up-to-date with everything makes her feel proud.

The Dayal family takes great pride in the effort and attention to detail they have put into creating a unique experience for their guests. They want as many people as possible to experience the love and care that has gone into creating this beautiful homestay.

AsanjA, Murbad

AsanjA is a unique earth-sheltered home in the rustic landscapes of Murbad, offering stunning views of Machindragad and Gorakhgad. The homeowner, Mrs. Sanjam Lalwani, had a long-standing dream of owning a home in nature overlooking hills, which she brought to life with the help of a skilled organic architect. Inspired by the works of renowned Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, they collaborated on the creation of a property that seamlessly blends into the surrounding landscape.

SaffronStays AsanjA Dragonfly and SaffronStays AsanjA Titaly are two earth-sheltered homes, offering three and two bedrooms respectively, with spacious and bright rooms, natural light coming through the curved windows and skylights, rooftop gardens, and pools. Mrs. Lalwani’s daughter, Sanskaara Lalwani, plays an active role in the management of the property and contributes to her parents’ efforts. Working alongside her parents has been a good learning experience for her, and they try to demarcate their responsibilities while still learning from each other.

Mrs. Lalwani takes care of the decor feel, upkeep, guest experience, and administration, while Sanskaara handles the marketing and publicity. They work in different realms, but their moves are symbiotic, and they have a synchronicity that allows them to work together effectively. Sanskaara’s inputs and mature advice have been a surprise for Mrs. Lalwani, who considers her an undiscovered gem.

AsanjA is Mrs. Lalwani’s dream project, and the name has 4 letters of her own name within it, which is intentional. It is a special project for her because she built it from scratch, starting from scouting land for six to seven years to match her vision. It took three to four years to build the first part of the home and a few more years to build the next. AsanjA is Mrs. Lalwani’s legacy to her daughter, who appreciates it tremendously and promises to keep it that way for all times to come in her lifetime.