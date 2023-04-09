Mumbai Enters List Of Best Cities For Public Transit

Public transport has made our lives much easier. It plays an important role in the lives of residents and visitors in cities and towns across the world. Buses, subways, and trains have made travelling easier.

From improved community health to affordability, public transportation systems create the foundation on which cities become more livable and prosperous.

With the aim to explore more about different public transportation networks, Time Out—the publisher of global city guides—surveyed more than 20,000 city dwellers in more than 50 cities to arrive at places with the best transportation systems. In the list, Mumbai became the only city in India to make it to the top 19.

Here are some of the cities whose public transport was highly praised by their residents:

Berlin

The survey found that 97 percent of Berliners raved about their city’s transport network. The U Bahn metro runs through 175 stations across nine different lines. Tickets are affordable and easy to get. If you ever want to visit Berlin, then you will be free of stress as far as public transport is concerned. Prague

Standing in second place, Prague is believed to have the best public transit system by 96 percent of its local citizens. Being one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, Prague also has an equally efficient metro system. Tokyo

Tokyo stands at the third spot among the cities with the best public transit system. We have all noticed in movies or web series showing Tokyo just how many locals use public transport in the Japanese capital. The city’s effective transport system definitely deserves appreciation. Ninety-four percent of locals agreed that it is easy to navigate Tokyo with the help of its public transport. Mumbai

Aamchi Mumbai also registered its name among the best cities in terms of public transport systems, coming at the 19th spot. Local trains and subways are the lifeline of Mumbaikars, with 81 percent of locals agreeing that it was easier to travel in Mumbai using its public transport system. Stockholm

Stockholm getting praise for their public transport was something we all anticipated. They don’t call the city’s metro network the world’s longest art gallery without good reason. The overwhelming majority of stations on the Stockholm tunnelbana glisten with creativity, from mosaics to paintings covering all sorts of themes. But this decor is just part of the package, the Stockholm metro system is every bit as efficient as engaging.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here