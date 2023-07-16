My Intercity Travel To Nashik Was Made Super Easy with Uber Easy Travel Apps

Picture this: You are sitting in Delhi and are planning a trip to the Sula vineyards in Nashik. You check the flights and figure there is no direct flight to Nashik from Delhi. Disheartened? Wait for it. You figure a stopover at Ahmedabad and then a connecting flight to Nashik. Too much hassle, isn’t it?

How about if we tell you that get that direct flight to Mumbai and then Uber it to Nashik. Now we are talking, aren’t we?

When planning trips, one aspect that makes you go bonkers is the struggle to find safe and convenient transport options, especially when planning a road trip. While booking a ride on an app to make the work commute or catch a movie has become second nature to most in the cities, it’s the use of the same apps for intercity travel that is a revelation. Uber’s Intercity service plugs exactly that gap, making it possible to reserve an intercity ride even up to 90 days in advance, along with making all other bookings for your travel. We’re now entering times when an entire travel itinerary can be planned and booked only through apps, without making a single phone call.

Coming back to our Nashik trip, for your convenience, we tried the Uber Intercity for a weekend getaway to the popular ‘wine country’ in Maharashtra. For the unversed, Nashik is an ideal destination known for its rich historical heritage, picturesque landscapes, and attractions that cater to nature enthusiasts, wine connoisseurs, and spirituality seekers alike.

We kickstarted our weekend adventure with Uber Reserve, which ensured a pre-booked, comfortable ride to the Delhi Airport. After the flight to Mumbai, the next leg comprised a picturesque drive in an Uber Intercity, from the airport to Nashik. Our Intercity sedan was waiting at the app’s dedicated pick-up zone by the time we collected our baggage and got there.

The journey took me through the lush western ghats and winding roads that reminded me of all those Bollywood movies that have been shot here. Three hours later we found ourselves in Nashik, and headed to the much-loved Sula Vineyards for our stay. They offer two property options - ‘Beyond’, with its villas to suit bigger groups, and ‘Source’ with its array of room and suite options. This idyllic retreat promises a tranquil stay, allowing you to unwind and immerse yourself in the beauty of the surroundings.

Immersing in Vineyards and Culinary Delights

The morning was reserved to explore the vineyards. The property organizes private tours to take guests through each step of their winemaking process, which ends in a tasting session. After treating our taste buds to the various wines on offer, trying to find the perfect fit, we booked Uber Rentals to explore the town.

Nashik offers several options when it comes to dining, and we chose the highly-recommended Cobble Street for lunch, which didn’t disappoint one bit. After a nice meal, some of us chose to retire for a quick siesta and some of us went exploring the Gangapur Dam and the Someshwar waterfall, which were both a short drive from Sula Vineyards. The advantage of having an Uber Rentals here is you have your car waiting for you as you explore each hotspot.

Not many know that Nashik’s College Road turns into a bustling food street in the evenings, offering a host of Maharashtrian delicacies, from dabeli to misal pav, and from puran poli to pav bhaji. It makes for an exciting evening tour as you get to explore the ‘local scene’ Nashik has to offer.

Cycling Through Vineyards

The property also offers cycles to be used to explore the vineyards, which we recommend as a must-do on your final morning there.

After a refreshing cycling session, we had a nice breakfast at the property, then bid farewell to the enchanting Sula Vineyards, and booked an Uber to the Nashik airport.

So next time when you are thinking of road trips, look no further than your ever dependable ridehailing app - that doesn’t just help you get around your city but also takes you places outside.