Navi Mumbai International Airport To Open In 2024; Everything You Need To Know

A new airport is being built near Navi Mumbai to relieve some of the burden on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The good news is that Navi Mumbai International Airport will be operational in 2024. According to reports, the Navi Mumbai airport will be able to handle 90 million people by 2032. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspected the site last week. Fadnavis tweeted that they did an aerial inspection of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and reviewed the work at the terminal and runway.

“In 2017, we started the work of Navi Mumbai Airport. It is expected to become operational in 2024. On this occasion we performed online Bhumi Puja of ‘Bhoomi Putra Bhavan’. We are focusing on investments, reforms, technology and infrastructure to accelerate Maharashtra’s economy. We have adopted the mantra of ‘Infra Led Development’ to achieve rapid development. I have no doubt that Navi Mumbai International Airport will be a milestone in that regard and this airport will usher in the development of a new ‘Third Mumbai’ after Mumbai and Navi Mumbai,” Fadnavis wrote in a post.

What We Know About Navi Mumbai International Airport: