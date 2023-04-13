Planning A Road Trip With Your Friends? Here’s What You Need To Know

Friends and friendship are a human’s anchor through the tumultuous storm called ‘life’. As you casually pass through your journey you see this person sailing through theirs and your head goes, “Hey mate, you could use some life-support, and this looks like an apt candidate!”. Unlike most missed romantic first chances, you do not let this go. Every person who enjoys travelling would undoubtedly have that ideal road trip on their bucket list and consider it to be a rite of passage, especially if they do it with their friends. With travel restrictions in the past, safety was the top concern and people were reluctant to embark on those trips.

For many people, going on a vacation with friends can be quite reviving and a way to rediscover life. Before planning your trip with friends, Naveen Gupta, Country Head - India, Zoomcar shares a few considerations that must be made. Here are four crucial considerations:

Convenience, style, and commitment-free transportation

Travelling by public transportation, or even using ride-hailing, is frequently subject to several restrictions, the most important of which is the inability to travel in the manner you desire. However, rented cars give you the freedom to travel at your own pace, share your journey with loved ones, or simply enjoy a trip with friends and take in the beauty of your chosen destination, in addition to being safe. Additionally, there are no restrictions when renting a car, and you can select a sleek, potent new vehicle for each trip.

A safer alternative

The shared mobility industry and rental car services have firmly established technological roots. They prioritise customer convenience and safety, and they quickly adopt cutting-edge technologies, which is the true silver lining because it makes them more secure than owned vehicles and even public transportation. For instance, rental car companies’ vehicles are IoT-equipped, and they are monitored 24 hours a day. This makes it simpler for the companies to locate the vehicles and send assistance as soon as possible in the event of an emergency.

Setting clear travelling goals

Travel does not require you to roam aimlessly through a city or location without access to a reliable source of food or transportation. Setting your goals before you start your journey is essential. Knowing your intended travel style—adventure, naturalist, laid-back, spiritual, etc.—as well as the locations you want to see—are crucial information. With car rental partners like Zoomcar, the host can be a great source for all the information. When planning a fun vacation with friends having a goal and making plans are essential.

Renting a car is the best option.

Having self-driven rental cars is a fantastic option when travelling with friends. Not only can you significantly reduce the amount of money you would otherwise spend on transportation, but you also gain the freedom to plan your entire day without having to rely on anyone else. You are free to take side trips, eat at restaurants, and shop as you please. While moving between locations, it is also possible to take pictures. Additionally, since you make the decisions, it is much safer than the alternatives. To put it simply, having a rental car gives you a lot of freedom. Another benefit of car rental services is that you can opt for the preferred car from the available choices. Zoomcar for example provides a range of SUVs, Sedans, Hatchbacks, among other options. Depending upon the number of people and comfort, you can select a vehicle. Why wait when you can travel now with your friends?

